IDF ops chief at start of the war dismissed from reserve duty after Oct. 7 probe

Maj. Gen. (res.) Oded Basyuk, who served as Operations Directorate chief when the war broke out, was removed from reserve service after the IDF chief of staff delivered command measures stemming from the October 7 failures 

Yossi Yehoshua|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Eyal Zamir
October 7
IDF
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Sunday carried out the first dismissals of senior commanders over the military’s failures during Hamas’ October 7 terror attack, more than two years after the massacre.
As part of the decisions announced, Maj. Gen. (res.) Oded Basyuk, who served as Operations Directorate chief when the war began, was removed from reserve duty. Basyuk, who had been considered for senior roles in the Defense Ministry, completed his term as head of the Operations Directorate last summer.
2 View gallery
ראש אגף המבצעים אלוף עודד בסיוקראש אגף המבצעים אלוף עודד בסיוק
Maj. Gen. (res.) Oded Basyuk
(Photo: IDF)
Zamir also determined that the officer who served as head of the Operations Division inside the directorate during the attack, Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder — currently the chief of Military Intelligence — will receive a command reprimand but will not be dismissed. At his own request, Binder will retire fully from the IDF only after completing his current term as intelligence chief.
The chief of staff further decided that former Southern Command commander Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, who resigned from the post yet continued serving in the military, will end his IDF service and will also be removed from reserve duty. The former intelligence officer of the Gaza Division, Lt. Col. A., will be dismissed from the IDF, and the former head of the Operations Brigade in Military Intelligence, Brig. Gen. G., will conclude his service as well.
2 View gallery
(Photo: IDF)
On Sunday morning, Zamir summoned current and former senior officers for urgent meetings after reaching personal conclusions and issuing command measures tied to the army’s failures before and during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. The moves follow the findings of the Turgeman Committee, which reviewed the IDF’s internal investigations into the major operational failures.
Two of the senior officers Zamir summoned did not attend. Yossi Sharel, commander of Unit 8200 at the start of the war, received an order on Saturday to appear on Sunday but did not come, saying he had scheduling constraints. Former Military Intelligence chief Aharon Haliva, who is abroad, also did not appear.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""