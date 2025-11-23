IDF ops chief at start of the war dismissed from reserve duty after Oct. 7 probe

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Sunday carried out the first dismissals of senior commanders over the military’s failures during Hamas’ October 7 terror attack , more than two years after the massacre.

As part of the decisions announced, Maj. Gen. (res.) Oded Basyuk, who served as Operations Directorate chief when the war began, was removed from reserve duty. Basyuk, who had been considered for senior roles in the Defense Ministry, completed his term as head of the Operations Directorate last summer.

2 View gallery Maj. Gen. (res.) Oded Basyuk ( Photo: IDF )

Zamir also determined that the officer who served as head of the Operations Division inside the directorate during the attack, Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder — currently the chief of Military Intelligence — will receive a command reprimand but will not be dismissed. At his own request, Binder will retire fully from the IDF only after completing his current term as intelligence chief.

The chief of staff further decided that former Southern Command commander Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, who resigned from the post yet continued serving in the military, will end his IDF service and will also be removed from reserve duty. The former intelligence officer of the Gaza Division, Lt. Col. A., will be dismissed from the IDF, and the former head of the Operations Brigade in Military Intelligence, Brig. Gen. G., will conclude his service as well.

2 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

On Sunday morning, Zamir summoned current and former senior officers for urgent meetings after reaching personal conclusions and issuing command measures tied to the army’s failures before and during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. The moves follow the findings of the Turgeman Committee, which reviewed the IDF’s internal investigations into the major operational failures.