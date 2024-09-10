IDF says Turkish-American activist killed at West Bank riot likely shot unintentionally

An internal IDF inquiry has concluded that Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, a Turkish-American activist killed at Beita Junction in the West Bank last Friday, was likely hit indirectly and unintentionally by Israeli military fire, the army said on Tuesday, noting that the fire was aimed at a "key instigator" of a violent riot, not at the activist.
The incident occurred during a confrontation in which dozens of Palestinians burned tires and threw rocks at security forces near Beita Junction in the northern West Bank. Following the incident, the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID) launched an investigation.
The findings will be reviewed by the Military Advocate General’s Corps once the investigation is complete. Israel has requested to conduct an autopsy, and the IDF expressed its deepest regret over Eygi’s death.
Eyewitnesses have accused the Israeli military of deliberately targeting her. The incident has sparked international outcry, with headlines worldwide calling for a thorough investigation.
U.S. Ambassador Jack Lew called the incident a "tragic death" and said Washington is urgently working to determine the circumstances. "We will have more to say as we learn more. Our highest priority is the safety and security of American citizens," Lew said, extending his condolences to Aygun's family.