US official: Israel, Lebanon agree IDF will withdraw from pilot zones within days

The two-day talks brought together Israeli, Lebanese and American representatives as part of a broader effort to implement a trilateral security framework and work toward a comprehensive agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit )

The Israeli source said the discussions were positive and further strengthened the shared understanding that Hezbollah must be disarmed and that implementation of the framework should continue.

Under the plan, the Lebanese Armed Forces will implement agreed conditions in the two pilot zones, while a third party will verify compliance. The zones are intended to test whether Lebanese sovereignty can be effectively enforced in areas where Hezbollah has maintained weapons and military infrastructure.

The source said neither the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, nor the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization was discussed during the talks. Neither organization is expected to participate in the verification mechanism.

Talks are also continuing over weapons stored on private property. The parties are seeking a solution that would allow illicit weapons to be removed while respecting Lebanese law, the source said.

IDF forces in southern Lebanon ( Photo: IDF )

The two initial pilot zones have already been agreed upon. Any expansion of the model to other areas will depend on the successful implementation of the first phase.

A U.S. State Department official described the Rome discussions as “productive and positive” and said the parties had agreed on the structure and guidelines for the pilot-zone process.

“We agreed on the structure and guidelines for the pilot zone process, to be finalized and implemented in the coming days,” the official said.

The next stage will involve expanded technical talks on implementing all parts of the trilateral framework, with the goal of reaching a comprehensive agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut similarly said a practical structure had been agreed for the pilot zones and that the final details were being completed ahead of implementation.

Lebanese sources provided further details about the areas under discussion. A source told Al Jazeera that one pilot zone is in territory currently held by Israel, while the second is adjacent to Israeli positions.

Lebanese soldiers in Beirut ( Photo: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti )

Sources in the Lebanese presidency told the Saudi-owned Al Hadath channel that one zone would be in an area from which Israeli forces would withdraw, while the second would be located along the border.

A further round of military talks between Israeli and Lebanese delegations is expected under U.S. sponsorship. The date and location have not yet been set, although reports said a virtual meeting could take place Friday to discuss implementation.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said efforts were underway to halt the fighting, secure an Israeli withdrawal and deploy the Lebanese army along the border so displaced residents could return to their homes.

Lebanese presidential sources, however, ruled out any meeting between Aoun and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling such a meeting “completely unacceptable.”