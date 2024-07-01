Biggest catch of guns smuggled from Jordan

The IDF on Monday, said it had thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons across the border from Jordan in what it described as the largest ever catch of smuggled weapons since the start of the war. Military lookouts observed three suspects crossing the border and dispatched troops to the scene. The suspected smugglers escaped capture but left behind three bags containing 75 handguns and dozens of weapons parts.
Security forces were conducting extensive searches for the suspects. The seized weapons were taken for further investigation.
Israeli security agencies have been concerned that Iran was increasing its efforts to smuggle weapons into the West Bank to be used by terrorists in their attacks on Israelis. Last March, the Shin Bet and IDF said they had uncovered a plot by Iran to smuggle weapons including rockets, cluster explosives, landmines, 13 anti-tank missiles and 25 grenades. They also found 50 handguns, 33 M4 rifles, and RPGs, in the smuggling efforts directed by the IRGC Quds Force.
First published: 17:24, 07.01.24