Over 40 Iranian drones target Israel in morning hours, IDF says

The IDF said on Saturday that the Air Force shot down 40 Iranian attack drones targeting Israel since last night. The Air Force struck drone launchers loaded and ready for use, in the area of Isfahan.
In a briefing to reporters on IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said Israelis must prepare for a prolonged war. "There is an existential threat that must be removed," he said adding that the IDF strikes will continue as long as it takes.
Defin revealed images showing the IDF strike on the Isfahan nuclear facility that was attacked overnight, for the second time, this time targeting a production site for centrifuges.
The spokesperson said that Iran launched over 1,000 drones against Israel since the fighting began and that most were shot down before entering Israeli airspace. He said Israeli defenses have been thwarting drone strikes with a high rate of success.
Earlier, an Iranian drone hit a residential building in Beit Shean, causing a fire to break out, but no injuries.