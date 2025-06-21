Over 40 Iranian drones target Israel in morning hours, IDF says

Military spokesperson says most attack UAVs intercepted befor entering Israel; says percentage of successful interceptions high after a residential building in Beit Shean takes a direct hit 

Yoav Zitun|
The IDF said on Saturday that the Air Force shot down 40 Iranian attack drones targeting Israel since last night. The Air Force struck drone launchers loaded and ready for use, in the area of Isfahan.
In a briefing to reporters on IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said Israelis must prepare for a prolonged war. "There is an existential threat that must be removed," he said adding that the IDF strikes will continue as long as it takes.
IDF footage showing the intercept of an Iranian attack drone targeting Israel
(IDF)

2 View gallery
הכטב"ם האירני שיורט בחבל אילות, הערבה הכטב"ם האירני שיורט בחבל אילות, הערבה
Iranian attack drone lands in the Arava Desert
(Photo: Eilot Regional Council )
Defin revealed images showing the IDF strike on the Isfahan nuclear facility that was attacked overnight, for the second time, this time targeting a production site for centrifuges.
Isfahan nuclear site under IDF attack
(IDF)

The spokesperson said that Iran launched over 1,000 drones against Israel since the fighting began and that most were shot down before entering Israeli airspace. He said Israeli defenses have been thwarting drone strikes with a high rate of success.
2 View gallery
פגיעת כטב"ם ששוגר מאיראן בבניין דירות בבית שאןפגיעת כטב"ם ששוגר מאיראן בבניין דירות בבית שאן
Damage after an Iranian attack drone hits a home in Beit Shean on Saturday
(Photo: Israel Moskovitz )
Earlier, an Iranian drone hit a residential building in Beit Shean, causing a fire to break out, but no injuries.
