Suspected Charlie Kirk assassin uncooperative, joked online about being framed by ‘doppelganger’

Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the assassination of pro-Israel conservative activist Charlie Kirk, remains uncooperative with investigators and has not confessed, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said on Monday.
Five days after the fatal shooting of the Turning Point USA co-founder at Utah Valley University, the motive behind the attack remains unclear.
In an NBC interview, Cox noted that while Robinson is not assisting investigation efforts while those around him, including his conservative family, are cooperating. He claimed Robinson developed a “very different” left-leaning ideology after dropping out of university, though no manifesto or document clarifying his reasons for the shooting has surfaced, leaving motives speculative.
The New York Times reported that hours after the killing, Robinson joined a Discord group chat with about 20 people, including high school friends, and discussed the murder, jokingly claiming to be the shooter.
When a friend tagged him after the FBI released blurry suspect images, asking, “Where you at?” with a skull emoji, Robinson replied, “My doppelganger is trying to get me in trouble.” Another user quipped, “Tyler killed Charlie!!!” while others jested about turning him in for the $100,000 reward.
Robinson joined in, saying, “Only if I get a cut.” Later, a friend warned, “Whatever you do, don’t go to a McDonalds anytime soon,” referencing the arrest of Luigi Mangione, who shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson earlier this year and was caught at the fast-food restaurant. Robinson responded, “Better also get rid of this manifesto and exact copy rifle I have lying around.”
Robinson’s conservative family reported his growing political extremism, with Cox noting that during a family dinner, Robinson and a relative expressed disdain for Kirk, calling him “a man full of hate who spreads hate.”
The Wall Street Journal quoted Cox saying, “There clearly was a leftist ideology with this — with this assassin,” though he provided no evidence. Initial reports of pro-transgender messaging found on bullet casings allegedly used by the shooter were retracted, but investigators learned Robinson lived with a transgender partner, Lance Twiggs, 22, who was transitioning from male to female and with whom he reportedly had a romantic relationship.
Twiggs, fully cooperating with the investigation, said she was unaware of Robinson’s plans and shared post-murder messages, including details about a rifle he hid in a towel in a grove, aiding the investigation. She is not a suspect, and it’s unclear if Kirk’s anti-LBGTQ stance motivated Robinson.
Robinson is slated to appear in court on Tuesday and is under close watch in jail due to concerns about self-harm or danger to others, after reportedly saying he’d rather die than surrender.
His father, identifying him from FBI photos, confronted him, extracted a confession and, with a pastor’s help, convinced him to turn himself in late Thursday, less than a day after his online exchanges.