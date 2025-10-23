IDF officer warns Hezbollah not to rebuild in southern Lebanon amid reports of imminent escalation

An IDF battalion commander stationed on the northern border warned Thursday that Hezbollah terrorists should “not rebuild any infrastructure in southern Lebanon,” amid growing tension and new Lebanese media reports suggesting that fighting with Israel could soon resume.

Lt. Col. M., commander of the 869th Battalion and a resident of northern Israel, told ynet that his unit’s top priority was maintaining long-term security for Israeli border communities . “We are not trying to maintain a pastoral quiet even though the scenery can be mesmerizing,” he said. “We are trying to bring security.”

IDF operations in southern Lebanon ( Video: IDF )

His remarks came after the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar published a front-page report claiming that Lebanese officials had been warned their country faces a “very critical and dangerous stage.” According to the report, foreign officials told Beirut that Israel “will not sit idly by for long” if Lebanon’s government continues to fail to disarm Hezbollah terrorists. The headline on Al-Akhbar’s front page read, “Lebanon under intimidation,” and the paper said international organizations were preparing for a possible return of war.

Lt. Col. M. said Israeli forces had struck Hezbollah hard over the past year. “We severely damaged the terrorists’ capabilities and strengths, seized their assets, and set them back years,” he said. “We observe, foil, and strike. Our eyes are constantly on the Lebanon front.”

He said his battalion operates continuously along the border to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding military positions or capabilities. “We are the unit that specializes in this sector and always remains here,” he said. “Right now, we are carrying out both defensive and preventive missions to ensure that we are not dependent on any external factors. We know how to enforce security ourselves once the agreements take effect.”

M. said his troops use advanced monitoring and combat methods to maintain full control of the area and detect any signs of renewed terrorist activity. “If and when we detect suspicious activity — even an attempt to rebuild infrastructure — we act immediately,” he said. “If someone is identified as a member of a terror organization, we know how to act, foil, and strike. The calm is not absolute; there are noises, and they are part of prevention.”

He added that the Israeli military’s “freedom of action” along the border enables troops to take both defensive and offensive measures when needed. “That freedom allows us to fulfill our duty and bring security to the residents of the north,” he said.

In a separate development, the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar reported Wednesday night that Lebanon’s al-Bekaa region faces a significant threat of escalation against Hezbollah positions. The paper quoted an unnamed security source who said the terrorists had decided to respond directly to any Israeli ground attack and that Israeli escalation was expected soon.

1 View gallery Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar: 'Lebanon is afraid'

The same source claimed Hezbollah had learned lessons from the recent fighting and developed a new military plan designed to strengthen its defense and deterrence capabilities. According to the report, the group is now more fortified than before the 2024 Israeli strikes, and the terrorists believe Israel “does not know the new leaders and cannot attack them.” The source added that recent Israeli strikes have targeted operatives rather than senior commanders.

Regarding reports of increased drone activity in Lebanese skies in recent days, the source told Al-Diyar that the flights were part of an Israeli military exercise and claimed that Israel is searching for a new bank of targets. The claims could not be independently verified.

The reports come as Lebanon braces for what many there are calling the “day after” the Gaza war. Although fighting in Gaza has largely subsided despite repeated cease-fire violations by Hamas, tension along Israel’s northern border remains high.

Lebanese media have reported growing fears of escalation, with some residents in Beirut’s Dahieh neighborhood — a Hezbollah stronghold — reportedly listing apartments for sale. At the same time, there are discussions in Beirut about potential negotiations involving Israel and Hezbollah, though the terrorist group has shown no willingness to give up its weapons.