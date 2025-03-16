Lion cubs, monkeys were smuggled into Israel using drones, police report

Lion cubs and monkeys were most likely smuggled from Jordan and Egypt using drones, as two additional monkeys were discovered—one in Dabburiya and another in central Ramat Gan, the Israel Police reported Sunday. So far, authorities have found four lion cubs and 11 vervet monkeys — one of which died due to an infection.
According to police, the smugglers used drones capable of carrying up to 70 kilograms (about 154 pounds).
Southern District Commander Maj. Gen. Haim Bublil assigned the Negev Central Unit and the Wildlife Protection Unit (Magan) to investigate the case. Despite the police's ongoing efforts, no suspects have been arrested. Police say there is no information indicating that more lion cubs have been smuggled into Israel, but they estimate that two or three monkeys remain unaccounted for.
In the smuggling operations, the traffickers allegedly waited near the border, collected the animals and then left the area using off-road vehicles. While smuggling from Jordan and Egypt was previously carried out on foot or by vehicle, police say drones have now "changed the rules of the game" across hundreds of kilometers of borders.
Police sources revealed that during a search operation in the Bedouin village of Bir Hadaj—located several dozen kilometers from the Egyptian border—officers found drones in almost every home they searched.
The use of drones for smuggling weapons and drugs began last year. Police report that approximately 200 firearms were seized after being smuggled across the borders with Egypt and Jordan in 2023, and hundreds more were confiscated in 2024. This trend has continued into 2025, with several smuggling attempts from Sinai to Israel already thwarted. Two of these attempts were foiled just last weekend, both involving drones.
Officials familiar with the investigation said the situation has led to an overflow of firearms in Israel, causing prices to drop. Despite the declining prices, drone smuggling remains profitable for criminal gangs, some of which steal the drones they use.
According to the police, these drones cost hundreds of thousands of shekels. When one is confiscated, the smugglers simply acquire another. Smuggling via drones also occurs in the Gaza Strip. Recently, the Israel Defense Forces and police spokespersons reported multiple attempts to smuggle goods from Israel into Gaza using drones, where the price of cigarettes has skyrocketed.
The rescued lion cubs and monkeys — found in the Negev, central Israel, and the north — have been transferred to the Monkey Shelter and the Hai Park zoo in Kiryat Motzkin. Footage captured on Saturday shows the four lion cubs playing together. However, officials believe they are not all siblings, as the cub found near Kafr Qasem over the weekend is significantly smaller than the others.
The investigation began after videos of lion cubs playing, with Arabic text in the background, circulated on social media. In recent days, two cubs were discovered in the Negev — one of them inside a pit — while a third was found in central Israel. The fourth cub, a female, was located near Kafr Qasem. Additionally, a video showing a tiger cub was shared online, though it is unclear whether it was filmed in Israel.