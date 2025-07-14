New retreat honors Captain Dekel Swissa

Less than 10 miles from the Gaza border with Israel sits Moshav Patish. Just recently, the Dekel House was unveiled to the public in memory of Captain Dekel Swissa, a fallen hero who gave his life to protect Israelis on October 7.

Swissa was a beacon of happiness to those around him. He took these qualities with him to the United States, where he volunteered with Jewish American communities through the Jewish Agency, delaying his military service to first help Jews abroad before protecting the Jews of Israel.

Tragically, his story came to an end on October 7. While fighting valiantly in the Gaza border communities, Swissa fell in battle.

“Dekel was young, but spiritually, I think he was a flag to everyone,” said his brother-in-law Ben Fadida. “As you can all see and feel, it's kind of a happy ending to something that we cherish for Dekel. But we don't forget the cause, and we don't forget the action of Dekel and all the combat soldiers and all the soldiers and all the IDF.”

In an incredible initiative by Nechama and Hatzala, the Dekel House will serve as a resting spot for soldiers coming out of Gaza after fighting terror head-on, just like Dekel.

“We dedicate this house for him,” said Shmulik Moskowitz, the co-founder of Nechama and Hatzala. “Every day we have soldiers from the border come to this retreat, to have a few hours of calm in the pool, in the jacuzzi, in the sauna, playing ping pong, to take a good shower, eat a good meal before going back on the frontline.”

At an event hosted at the new Dekel House, friends and family of Swissa came together to honor his memory.

“So the house has the name of Dekel, so every soldier that comes here, they know about his story,” explained Alessandra Safra. “And the family also has a meaning, a purpose, to continue life.”

She said that “since October 7, one of our goals is to support our soldiers on the front line. We are doing a lot of action, a lot of operation for that, even the food for hot meals inside Gaza Strip, or bulletproof vest and helmets for them. Everybody's doing what we can, and that's what we can. We can support them from the homefront.”