Remembering Yona Brief, an American-Israeli soldier who died in battle on October 7

Fallen soldier Yona Brief was laid to rest on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem earlier this week. Brief, an Israeli-American, was honored by thousands of mourners, many from Israel’s Anglo community.

1 View gallery Yona Brief, z"l ( Courtesy )

Brief had been injured in May 2023, and after being discharged, he insisted on rejoining the battle efforts. On October 7, he fought valiantly in Kfar Aza and had been hospitalized in the ICU since then. On Day 417 of the war, he succumbed to his wounds. His funeral became a national event, drawing thousands, including Knesset Member Chili Troper, who shared a few words in his memory. Tears were shed and stories were shared, as Yona Brief had become a symbol of bravery and sacrifice for many Israelis.

A TRUE FALLEN HERO ( קרדיט: ILTV )

“I was lucky to know Yonah as a kid,” said close friend Dovi Gordon. “We went to camp together, and he was full of adventure and passion for life.”

Gordon recounted Yona’s heroic actions on October 7, when he and his comrades rushed to Kfar Aza.

“There’s a lot of things that happened that day, but the main thing, and the main act, was his commander got caught in an ambush, and Yonah went in to save them. Yonah told me—this is his words—that he felt the first few bullets going through. He said, it’s not too bad. I could continue,” Gordon continued.

Despite his injuries, Yona pressed on, determined to save lives, even as he endured more wounds.

“He understood the whole time what was happening. The people I’ve spoken to said he knew he was sacrificing his life, and he decided to continue anyway,” Gordon recalled.