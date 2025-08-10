Police uncover Jerusalem terror cell planning to bomb central Israel club, kill Air Force pilot

Israeli security forces have uncovered a terror cell that planned to bomb a nightclub in central Israel and assassinate a pilot, preventing what authorities described as a potentially catastrophic attack.
Shin Bet and the Jerusalem District Police arrested a father and son from East Jerusalem last month on suspicion of plotting multiple terror attacks against security forces and civilians. During the investigation, bomb-making labs were discovered along with dozens of explosive devices.
The suspects, residents of Kafr Aqab, reportedly planned to plant bombs at a checkpoint in northern Jerusalem to target soldiers and police. They acquired various firearms, explosives, and bomb components, which they assembled after studying online tutorials.
The father also maintained contact with a terror organization seeking funding for the attacks, but this link was cut following his arrest. Months before the current conflict, the father reportedly fired shots near the West Bank separation barrier and trained his son in handling weapons on their rooftop.
In addition to the father and son, a third suspect in his 20s was arrested for allegedly preparing explosives and intending to carry out attacks against security personnel.
Authorities said the father sold explosive devices to a police informant known as “Matrix,” who has recently helped convict numerous illegal arms dealers.
During coordinated raids, security forces seized chemical materials, electric and SIM card-triggered detonators, dozens of ready-made pipe bombs, and various types of ammunition.
The investigation uncovered plans for a shooting attack at a nightclub in central Israel, which the son reportedly intended to carry out but did not execute.
The three suspects remain in custody as the Jerusalem District Prosecutor’s Office prepares formal indictments.
Shin Bet and police stressed their commitment to preventing terror attacks and protecting civilians and security forces.