Police uncover Jerusalem terror cell planning to bomb central Israel club, kill Air Force pilot

have uncovered a terror cell that planned to bomb a nightclub in central Israel and assassinate a pilot, preventing what authorities described as a potentially catastrophic attack.

last month on suspicion of plotting multiple terror attacks against security forces and civilians. During the investigation, bomb-making labs were discovered along with dozens of explosive devices.

The suspects, residents of Kafr Aqab, reportedly planned to plant bombs at a checkpoint in northern Jerusalem to target soldiers and police. They acquired various firearms, explosives, and bomb components, which they assembled after studying online tutorials.

