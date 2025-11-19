Hamas attacks IDF troops in breach of Gaza ceasefire; top commanders killed in response

Military kills senior Hamas naval commander and Zeitoun battalion chief in retaliatory airstrikes; at least 14 Palestinians reported dead as IDF responds to multiple ceasefire breaches, including attempted infiltration in northern Gaza

Yossi Yehoshua, Yoav Zitun, Einav Halabi|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Gaza
Hamas
Ceasefire
The IDF struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday afternoon after terrorists violated the ceasefire agreement by opening fire on Israeli troops near Khan Younis, the military said.
According to the IDF, Hamas gunmen fired at forces operating along the designated “yellow line” buffer zone near Khan Younis in southern Gaza. No Israeli soldiers were injured. In response, the IDF launched a series of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, mainly in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood, coordinated by the Southern Command and guided by intelligence from the Shin Bet internal security service.
3 View gallery
העיר עזההעיר עזה
Gaza City
(Photo: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas)
Among those killed in the strikes were the Hamas battalion commander for Zeitoun and a senior member of the group’s naval operations in the territory, according to the IDF.
“This action constitutes a violation of the ceasefire agreement,” the military said in a statement. “IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in the area and will continue to operate to remove any imminent threat. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel.”
3 View gallery
בית החולים אל-אהלי בעיר עזה, לאחר תקיפה ישראליתבית החולים אל-אהלי בעיר עזה, לאחר תקיפה ישראלית
Medical staff treat wounded Palestinians at Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City following an Israeli airstrike, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025
(Photo: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas)
3 View gallery
צפון הרצועהצפון הרצועה
A man walks amid flames and debris after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025
(Photo: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas)
Palestinian sources reported that the IDF also struck targets in Khan Younis, Shijaiyah and near Palestine Square in central Gaza City. At least 14 people were reported killed in the strikes.
Earlier on Wednesday, before the exchange of fire near Khan Younis, a separate incident occurred in northern Gaza. The IDF said a 2nd Brigade combat team identified terrorists crossing the yellow line. The suspects approached Israeli forces in a manner that posed an “immediate threat,” prompting troops to open fire and kill one of them.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""