Quick-thinking passenger prevents mass casualties in coordinated bus bombings near Tel Aviv

A vigilant passenger in Bat Yam helped prevent a potential mass-casualty attack Thursday night when she spotted a suspicious bag on a public bus and alerted the driver—just minutes before an explosive device detonated inside the empty vehicle.

The driver, acting swiftly on the warning, diverted the bus to a terminal, called police, and evacuated the area. Shortly after, a powerful blast tore through the bus, but no one was hurt.

The explosion was part of a coordinated and premeditated attack targeting three buses in different locations. Officials confirmed that improvised explosive devices (IEDs), each weighing around 5 kilograms (11 pounds), had been placed on multiple buses.

The explosives were marked with the phrase "Revenge for Tulkarm." A Hamas-linked group in the West Bank later hinted at responsibility.

Dan Bus Company CEO Ofir Karni praised the passenger’s awareness and the driver’s decisive actions, saying they had prevented a catastrophic loss of life.

"This was a well-organized attack across multiple locations," Karni said. "Fortunately, in two other cases, security teams discovered and neutralized the devices before they could go off."

Shmuel Malka, a first responder from United Hatzalah, arrived at the scene of the first blast on Menachem Begin Street: "I saw a bus with its rear section blown apart. We started searching for casualties, but thankfully, the vehicle had already been emptied. Just as we finished, another explosion hit Ha’amal Street, and then a third bus exploded nearby within minutes."

Eran Carmel, a paramedic with Magen David Adom’s emergency motorcycle unit, called it a miracle that no one was injured.

"We were searching the first blast site when we heard another explosion and rushed over. Then a third bus blew up. We’re staying on high alert for any further threats."

Following the attacks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was briefed and held an emergency security assessment. Transportation Minister Miri Regev ordered a temporary halt to all public transportation nationwide for safety inspections.

Police urged the public to remain alert and report suspicious objects as the investigation continues. Police Commissioner Dani Levy visited one of the blast sites to oversee the response.

A senior Tel Aviv police official said the devices were timer-based and resembled those commonly used in the West Bank.

Israeli Railways also increased security at overnight parking lots, and heightened security measures were enacted across the country.