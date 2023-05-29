Iron Dome scores successful interception tests against advanced threats





Footage from the successful experiment ( Footage: Defense Ministry spokesperson unit )

Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system has successfully completed interception tests of advanced threats, according to the Israel Defense Forces' Naval Wing and the Ministry of Defense's "Choma" Directorate, part of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development, along with the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and the Israel Aerospace Industries.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

The initial trial involved the installing the naval version of the Iron Dome system, known as C-Dome, on Saar 6 "Magen" ships, countering previously uncharted threats. The Steel Fleet's fighters led the system activation as part of implementing the defense ship's weaponry.

1 View gallery Iron Dome, naval edition ( Photo: Defense Ministry spokesperson unit )

During the tests, multiple scenarios representing present and future threats to defense ships in times of conflict were simulated. These scenarios included rockets, cruise missiles and UAVs.

The experiment involved integrating the ship's systems into a comprehensive defense system and evaluating novel technologies to enhance the operational efficiency of air defense both at sea and on land.

According to the IDF, "the achievement of this experiment marks a significant advancement in countering existing and future threats across the IDF's diverse combat arenas."

Following the successful test, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the C-Dome system signifies a substantial advancement in maritime defense capabilities.

"This system empowers the defense system to maintain its superiority and unhindered operational maneuverability in the ace of escalating threats in the maritime arena. The naval version of this system, alongside Israel's comprehensive defense apparatus, establishes the nation as a global pioneer in defense technology."

The head of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development, Brig. Gen. (res.) Daniel Gold, said: "These successful tests are one of the many efforts we are carrying out to improve our air and missile defense systems preparedness for future threats and improve system performance in the face of existing threats."

"The campaign's success further strengthens our confidence in the defense systems and their ability to protect extensive areas as well as the State of Israel's strategic assets on land and at sea," he also said.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems' executive vice president, Dr. Ran Gozali, said: "The success of the latest live trials of the C-Dome missile defense system constitutes another technological breakthrough led by Rafael."