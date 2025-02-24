Soccer officials call for ouster of Arab on-air match announcer over praise of Hamas

Israeli soccer officials have condemned remarks made by Saeed Hassanain, the announcer for Bnei Sakhnin F.C.’s home games, following a controversial interview he gave to Al-Aqsa TV, a channel affiliated with Hamas and banned in Israel. Hassanain, who also broadcasts on the Israeli-Arab radio station A-Nas, made inflammatory statements against Israel, the IDF and even against recently released hostages.
Regarding Omri Shem Tov, who was freed on Saturday and was forced to kiss the forehead of a Hamas operative during his "release ceremony," Hassanain claimed: "He did it willingly because he respects and appreciates what the person holding him did and the dignity with which he was treated." He further stated that female hostages were treated "with respect according to Islamic law and were not harmed," adding that this proves "who is barbaric and who is humane, who acts according to religious and Islamic teachings."
Hassanain also denounced Arab Israelis who enlist in the IDF, calling them "weak-minded" and saying Hamas wanted to send a message that they should not join the "enemy army, the army of occupation." He urged those considering enlistment to "think a million times before selling their conscience, morals and religion for this immoral path."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The Israeli Professional Football League sent a strongly worded letter to Bnei Sakhnin, signed by chairman Erez Kalfon. "We were shocked by the outrageous, false and unacceptable statements made by Mr. Saeed Hassanain, who holds an official position within Bnei Sakhnin, as presented in his interview with Al-Aqsa TV — the television channel of the despicable terrorist organization Hamas," the letter stated. "These statements are, to say the least, unacceptable in Israeli society, and certainly in Israeli soccer."
"Given the above, and before we take further concrete steps, Bnei Sakhnin Football Club is expected to immediately and unequivocally distance itself — both from these statements and from their speaker. Mr. Saeed Hassanain is no longer a welcome figure in professional Israeli soccer, and we expect a clear statement from Bnei Sakhnin on this matter. Nothing in this letter should be seen as limiting or exhausting the league's claims or actions, which remain fully reserved."
The Israeli advocacy group Betzalmo also sent a letter, co-signed by Israel Football Association chairman Shino Zuaretz, demanding Hassanain’s immediate dismissal. "A Hamas supporter who refers to Israel as the enemy army cannot serve as Bnei Sakhnin's announcer," the letter read. "He claimed Hamas is humane and acts according to religion while Israel is barbaric and the enemy. He praised Hamas leaders. This man should be removed from his position immediately and put in prison."
Responses from Hassanain and Bnei Sakhnin were not received at time of publication and will be included when received