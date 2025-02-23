Israel increases alert in Gaza border communities as decision on cease-fire looms

The increased alert level comes amid intelligence warnings and ongoing deliberations over whether cease-fire negotiations will continue into next weekend or if hostilities will resume. In response, the IDF is adjusting troop deployments in the buffer zone and reinforcing defensive positions in the western Negev. Meanwhile, combat brigades continue preparations for a possible large-scale ground incursion should the negotiations collapse.
Despite heightened military activity, the IDF clarified that "no approach to the border fence has been detected." The Eshkol Regional Council also issued a statement to reassure residents: "Following media reports, we emphasize that there is no infiltration event in the Gaza border area — only an increase in readiness. There are no changes to civilian directives. We are in continuous contact with the military and will provide updates as necessary."
The announcement follows an incident two weeks ago when, just hours after the IDF withdrew from the Netzarim corridor, several dozen Gaza residents were seen within a few hundred meters of the border fence near Nahal Oz. According to cease-fire terms, Israel is supposed to maintain control over a 700-meter-wide buffer zone. However, residents of Israeli border communities reported that Gazans were spotted much closer to the fence.
In response, Israeli forces opened fire, killing three Palestinians and wounding at least six others. The IDF said it used drones and live fire to push the group back, describing them as unarmed civilians scavenging near the ruins of the Netzarim corridor. While the individuals retreated after the gunfire, they did not appear to be attempting to rush the fence.