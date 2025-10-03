Clock ticking on Trump’s Gaza ultimatum: Hamas must say yes without conditions

Israel welcomed on Friday evening the ultimatum set by U.S. President Donald Trump to Hamas, while clarifying that there was no coordination over the message he published on his Truth Social account.

Jerusalem had anticipated such an ultimatum, after Trump warned he would give the militant group three to four days to respond. With no answer forthcoming, the president set a firm deadline : 1 a.m. Israel time between Sunday and Monday.

Critics of Trump’s 20-point proposal noted that it lacked a timeline. In his post, Trump made clear he would not accept a vague Hamas response along the lines of “yes, but.” He wrote: “An agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday evening, 6 p.m. Washington time. Every nation has signed off on this. If the last-chance deal is not reached, hell—like never before—will open up on Hamas.” He added: “There will be peace in the Middle East, one way or another.”

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump. Israel is preparing for the complete takeover of Gaza City. ( Photo:Ronen Zvulun/ Reuters, Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP, Ammar Awad/ Reuters )

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a security discussion Friday focused on the possible scenarios. Israel is preparing for both a positive response and, alternatively, intensified military pressure and a complete takeover of Gaza City, with what officials describe as Trump’s “absolute backing.”





Trump: Everyone has signed. Waiting for Hamas ( Video: C-SPAN )

Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir warned that such a move could endanger the hostages. The military has told families of several captives that their loved ones are being held above ground in Gaza City.

Israeli officials believe Trump’s ultimatum is meant to exert massive pressure on Hamas, with Qatar and Turkey, its key allies, also expressing full support for the U.S. plan. Both Ankara and Doha have urged Hamas to say yes first and negotiate afterward.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Trump Friday, discussing bilateral ties and the Gaza situation. Erdogan reportedly called for a halt to Israeli strikes, calling the step “critical for the success of peace efforts in the region.”

2 View gallery Map of the Gaza Strip according to the American plan to end the war. ( Photo: The White House )

Trump’s post was also aimed at Hamas operatives. “More than 25,000 of its ‘soldiers’ are dead. Most of the rest are surrounded and militarily trapped. They are just waiting for me to give the order ‘GO’ so their lives can be ended,” he wrote. “As for the rest, we know where you are and who you are, you will be hunted down and killed. Hamas will be given one last chance. Major, powerful and wealthy states in the Middle East, together with the U.S. and with Israel’s signature, have agreed to peace in the region. The deal also protects the lives of all remaining Hamas fighters. The details are known to the world.”

Yet Hamas has already indicated its response will not be an unconditional yes. A senior Hamas official told the Saudi daily Asharq that consultations are ongoing and more time is needed before issuing a formal reply. According to him, Hamas seeks changes to several clauses.