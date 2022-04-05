Israeli security establishment at odds over return of terrorists' bodies

The security agencies appear to be at odds over a new policy that would potentially see the bodies of terrorists who committed attacks against Israelis returned to their families for burial.
The debate began after a series of recent terror attacks in Israel, some of whom were committed by Israeli Arabs. The two attacks include the stabbing spree in Be'er Sheva that was carried out by a Bedouin citizen from the town of Hura, and the shooting attack in Hadera, perpetrated by Israeli Arabs from Umm al-Fahm.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz is set to make a decision regarding the matter within the next few days.
Apparently, the Israeli Police advised Gantz not to release the bodies. More so, the police thinks that even the corpses of the Palestinian terrorist who carried out the attack in Bnei Brak, and the terrorist w stabbed and injured two policemen in the beginning of March, should be withheld.
The IDF and Shin Bet, however, believe the best decision is to return the bodies of the terrorists to their families and allow them to be buried, and advised Gantz accordingly.
The police rationalized their stance by evoking memories of the funerals of the three terrorists who murdered two police officers at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem in 2017.
The return of these terrorists' bodies was celebrated in their home town of Umm al-Fahm with fireworks, and were lauded as "martyrs" and "heroes" by hundreds of people who attended the funerals.
The police claims they would rather avoid similar disorderly commemorations amid current security tensions.
Other security officials told Ynet that due to the current tensions, there is fear that the burial ceremonies of the terrorists will incite even more violence and encourage terrorism.
Far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir praised the police for their firm stance.
"Everyone is familiar with my criticism on the police commissioner [Kobi] Shabtai, but when he's right - he's right. Returning the bodies is surrendering to terror, and to attempts of lynching police officers and civilians during the funerals. We can't let them win."
When asked for comment, both the Israel Police and the Shin Bet refused to provide any details on the reports, while the IDF said the issue is still being examined.