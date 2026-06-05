Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem meets Trump in Washington

His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem met President Donald Trump in Washington Thursday, in a meeting that reflects the continued international role of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and its historic responsibility for Christian life and holy places in the Holy Land.
During the meeting the patriarch conferred upon Trump the Great Bearer of the Cross of the Order of Cross-Bearers of the Holy Sepulchre, one of the highest honors of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem. The honor is connected to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, one of Christianity’s holiest sites and traditionally identified as the place of Jesus’ burial and resurrection.
The Patriarchate of Jerusalem is one of the oldest Christian institutions in the world. Rooted in the Holy Land, it has long held a unique position at the intersection of faith, history and the protection of Christian holy sites. Its role extends across Israel, the Palestinian Authority and Jordan and is very important in the wider Orthodox world.
The meeting highlighted the quiet but important place of religious leadership in maintaining dialogue, protecting vulnerable communities and preserving channels of communication between peoples and nations.
Patriarch Theophilos III has previously taken part in moments of wider religious and diplomatic significance, including the consecration of the coronation oil used for King Charles III. The oil was prepared in Jerusalem and consecrated at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, underlining the enduring link between Jerusalem and Christian communities around the world.
The Washington meeting took place ahead of further international engagements by the Patriarch, including an official visit to Greece and an expected visit to Russia. The visit to Greece, a central country in the Orthodox Christian world, will see the Patriarch arrive on Saturday ahead of the formal start of the visit on Monday.