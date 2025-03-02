Egypt proposes compromise for talks amid fears of renewed hostilities in Gaza

Egypt proposed a compromise to extend the expired first phase of the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas, aiming to bridge gaps in negotiations and prevent renewed fighting, Egyptian sources told the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Sunday. The plan shortens the proposed next phase of the truce from six weeks to two and calls for the release of three living hostages and the bodies of three others.
Israeli officials were expected to travel to Cairo in the coming days for discussions, according to the report. Sources indicated that Israel was inclined to avoid resuming military operations for now, though no agreement has been reached. An Israeli official denied that an Israeli delegation was planned to travel to the Egyptian capital
The first phase of the cease-fire, facilitated the release of dozens of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza. However, with negotiations for an extension stalling, Israel halted the provision of humanitarian aid and closed all border crossings into the Strip .
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the decision was made in response to Hamas' refusal to accept the "Witkoff framework," a U.S.-backed proposal for a temporary truce during Ramadan and Passover. The plan, introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, called for the immediate release of half of the remaining hostages—both living and deceased—on the first day, with the rest freed if negotiations led to a permanent cease-fire.
Hamas rejected a separate Israeli proposal that included the release of five living hostages and the bodies of 10 others in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and increased humanitarian aid, according to the Qatari based Al Jazeera network. The group dismissed the offer, calling it a violation of prior agreements.
Meanwhile, tensions remain high in Gaza. The Hamas-affiliated Quds News Network reported that four people were killed in Israeli dronestrikes on Sunday. The Israel Defense Forces said its aircraft targeted several suspects who were planting an explosive device near Israeli troops in northern Gaza. "The IDF will continue to operate in order to eliminate any threat posed to the citizens of the State of Israel and IDF troops," the military said.
Hamas condemned Israel’s decision to block aid shipments, calling it "a reflection of the occupation's ugly face" and a violation of international law. "Israel decided to starve the people of Gaza," a Hamas spokesperson said.
Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi said the group remains committed to implementing a second phase of the cease-fire. "The only way to achieve stability in the region and the return of the prisoners is to complete the implementation of the agreement," he said in a statement to AFP.