Shin Bet agent arrested over suspected leaking of classified documents to journalists, politician

Israeli authorities are investigating a reservist in the Shin Bet internal security agency over the alleged leak of classified documents to journalists and a government minister, including files detailing internal concerns over far-right extremism in the police and an unfiltered account of the agency’s conduct ahead of the October 7 Hamas attacks.
The Police Internal Investigations Department (PIID) is leading the probe under authorization from the attorney general, exercising its jurisdiction to investigate Shin Bet personnel under police regulations. The suspect, who holds a rank roughly equivalent to lieutenant colonel, was arrested on April 9 and initially denied access to legal counsel under a Shin Bet-approved order that has since been lifted.
According to investigators, the suspect is accused of transferring sensitive documents from Shin Bet systems to unauthorized recipients, including Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli and two journalists. One of the leaked documents outlines an internal Shin Bet probe into the suspected infiltration of “Kahanist” ideology into senior ranks of the Israel Police—an explosive topic amid heightened scrutiny of far-right influence in Israeli institutions.
Another document, leaked separately, contains the Shin Bet’s internal assessment of its own conduct prior to the October 7 massacre, in which Hamas-led terrorists killed some 1,200 people in Israel and took hundreds hostage. The reservist reportedly believed this version of the report contradicted the agency’s official debrief and offered a more nuanced view of its pre-attack posture and decision-making. That document was sent to a journalist and was not made public.
The Shin Bet has not denied the authenticity of the documents. In a statement, the agency said it has long monitored extremist Jewish groups classified as terrorist organizations, including “Kach” and “Kahane Chai,” and has taken action to prevent their infiltration into state institutions, including law enforcement.
PIID stated that the suspect “exploited his security role and access to Shin Bet systems” to pass classified information to unauthorized parties on multiple occasions. The agency stressed that no journalists were wiretapped or interrogated during the investigation.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The suspect, represented by attorney Ori Korb, said in interrogation that he acted in the public interest and believed the information he shared had been distorted by officials within the agency. He denies leaking state secrets, saying the materials were of significant public value and not harmful to national security. He has reportedly requested to undergo a polygraph test to support his claims.
His legal team described the investigation as “disproportionate and politically motivated,” noting that the initial order preventing attorney access was overturned by a district court following an appeal. They argue that the documents should not have been classified and that the suspect was targeted for exposing information that challenged the internal narrative of powerful institutions.
The suspect’s detention was partially extended by a court and is expected to be reviewed again this week.