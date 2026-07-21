Tate brothers’ extradition to UK moves forward with Trump’s approval, report says

President Donald Trump will not intervene to prevent Andrew and Tristan Tate from being extradited to Britain, despite anger among some of his supporters over the brothers’ arrest in Florida, The Telegraph reported.

The controversial internet personalities were arrested by U.S. Marshals in Miami on Saturday under a British extradition request. They are being held in federal custody while a U.S. court determines whether they can be transferred to Britain, where they face charges including rape, sexual assault and trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Andrew and Tristan Tate ( Photo: AP )

The brothers deny the allegations and plan to fight extradition. Any transfer would first require a federal judge to determine that Britain’s request complies with U.S. law and the extradition treaty between the countries. The final decision would then rest with the U.S. secretary of state.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan Tate, 38, now face a total of 59 charges involving seven alleged victims. The alleged offenses date from 2010 to 2017.

Their arrests came only days after they spent time in Washington, where they were seen on Capitol Hill and visited one of the capital’s most exclusive private clubs.

According to The Telegraph, Paolo Zampolli, a businessman and Trump envoy who introduced the president to Melania Trump, invited the brothers to a summer party on July 15.

A source close to Zampolli said he had little prior knowledge of the brothers or the precise reason for their visit.

“He spoke to [Andrew] for about 15 minutes in two days,” the source told The Telegraph.

The previous evening, Zampolli accompanied the brothers to the Ned, a private members’ club near the White House that is regularly visited by senior political figures.

Their presence in Washington highlighted the brothers’ access to figures in Trump’s political orbit. The Tates have cultivated a following among sections of the American right, and Andrew Tate has repeatedly expressed support for Trump.

The arrests nevertheless surprised senior members of the administration, according to The Telegraph. A U.S. official familiar with internal discussions said the White House had not been informed in advance that the Justice Department intended to execute the British warrant.

“The attitude is that we have not arrested Democrats that stole the election, or people associated with Epstein, but we are going to hand over American citizens to the UK,” the official said.

“Rubio didn’t know about it, Trump didn’t know about it, and Todd Blanche did not know about it. We have watched Trump get hit with phoney indictments. Our attitude is, if you have the proof, show us.”

The official’s comments reflect frustration among parts of Trump’s political base, where some supporters have portrayed the Tate case as evidence that federal authorities are pursuing ideological allies while failing to prosecute the president’s opponents.

The brothers’ lawyer has also called the case politically motivated. British prosecutors, however, say the extradition request covers both 21 previously authorized charges and additional offenses announced after four more alleged victims were identified.

Despite the political backlash, The Telegraph reported that Trump is prepared to let the legal process continue and will not seek to prevent the brothers from being sent to Britain.