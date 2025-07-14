'I remember the grubby hands stealing my soul,' former hostage tells lawmakers

"I remember the grubby hands stealing my soul. I became property," Ilana Gritzewsky, who was held captive by Hamas in Gaza, told lawmakers in the Knesset on Monday. Her partner Matan Zangauker, who was abducted with her during the October 7 massacre, is still being held hostage.
During a special session dealing with the recent report on systematic sex crimes committed by the terrorists during the massacre, Gritzewsky said she is a voice for those who cannot be heard.
"I am one of those written about in the report," she said. "I am a woman who was abducted, who survived and returned to speak for those who are still held in hell, those who were murdered and no longer have a voice and those who have not yet found the courage to speak and I will not be silent. The data in that report is etched on my body."
Gritzewsky described her 55 days in captivity as an "indescribable hell of endless pain, continued humiliation and a burning fear," telling the lawmakers "my body was hurt but my soul was crushed."
The young woman said she came to Israel 16 years ago out of Zionism. "I came out of love and the promise that, if you fall, there will be someone there to lift you up. If you are taken, someone will bring you home. But today after 647 days, no one is brining my Matan and all the others back."
" Where is that promise?" she asked the elected representatives.