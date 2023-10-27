IDF reveals visuals of commando raid on Hamas naval base

The elite Flotilla 13 fighters entered Gaza and destroyed the terror group's infrastructure from which terrorists attempted infiltration into Israel by the sea

Yoav Zitun|
Naval commandos strike Hamas bases
(IDF)

The IDF on Friday, released visuals of a raid on Gaza conducted the night before, by Naval commandos of the elite Flotilla 13, on the Hamas naval infrastructure and staging base for attacks. The troops were assisted by naval and air forces.
The force destroyed the terror group's infrastructure and the naval base from which terrorists attempted infiltration into Israel by the sea.
3 View gallery
תיעוד: לוחמי שייטת 13 פשטו מהים והשמידו תשתיות טרור בדרום רצועת עזהתיעוד: לוחמי שייטת 13 פשטו מהים והשמידו תשתיות טרור בדרום רצועת עזה
Naval commando force strikes Hamas base
(Photo: IDF)
IDF has been carrying out incursion into central Gaza to attack Hamas positions including launch pads for rocket fire on Israel.
3 View gallery
תיעוד: לוחמי שייטת 13 פשטו מהים והשמידו תשתיות טרור בדרום רצועת עזהתיעוד: לוחמי שייטת 13 פשטו מהים והשמידו תשתיות טרור בדרום רצועת עזה
Naval commando unit strikes Hamas bases in Gaza
(Photo: IDF)
All the while the Air Force has been continuing its bombing campaign, targeting assets and personnel of the terror group.
3 View gallery
תיעוד: לוחמי שייטת 13 פשטו מהים והשמידו תשתיות טרור בדרום רצועת עזהתיעוד: לוחמי שייטת 13 פשטו מהים והשמידו תשתיות טרור בדרום רצועת עזה
Naval commando unit strikes Hamas bases in Gaza
(Photo: IDF)
All forces left the Strip at the completion of their mission, the IDF said adding none were injured.
