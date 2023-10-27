IDF reveals visuals of commando raid on Hamas naval base

The IDF on Friday, released visuals of a raid on Gaza conducted the night before, by Naval commandos of the elite Flotilla 13, on the Hamas naval infrastructure and staging base for attacks. The troops were assisted by naval and air forces.
The force destroyed the terror group's infrastructure and the naval base from which terrorists attempted infiltration into Israel by the sea.
IDF has been carrying out incursion into central Gaza to attack Hamas positions including launch pads for rocket fire on Israel.
All the while the Air Force has been continuing its bombing campaign, targeting assets and personnel of the terror group.
All forces left the Strip at the completion of their mission, the IDF said adding none were injured.