New 'Freedom Flotilla' ship leaves Sicily port heading to Gaza

A new ship in the "Freedom Flotilla" carrying pro-Palestinian activists and humanitarian aid left Syracuse, Sicily, on Sunday for Gaza, AFP reported, just over a month after

The Handala, a ship belonging to an international non-violent movement in support of Palestinians, left the port of Syracuse shortly after 12:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. GMT), with around 15 activists on board. It will attempt to reach Gaza after over 20 months of war.

The former Norwegian trawler, loaded with medical supplies, food, children's equipment and medicines, will sail for about a week in the Mediterranean Sea, traveling some 1,800 km to the coast of Gaza.

The expedition, paid for by fundraising campaigns, aims to "bring human and international solidarity to the Palestinian population of Gaza," Claude Léostic, coordinator of the Freedom Flotilla in France, explained to AFP on Saturday.

The Madleen at Ashdod Port after it was stopped on its way to Gaza

The boat will stop in Gallipoli, in southeastern Italy, where two elected officials from La France Insoumise (LFI), Gabrielle Cathala and Emma Fourreau, are scheduled to board on July 18.

