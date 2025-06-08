How the IDF prepares for Greta’s Gaza flotilla, and plans to avoid ‘falling into a trap’

The IDF is preparing to intercept a pro-Palestinian flotilla headed for Gaza , carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg , amid disagreements with the political leadership over how to respond.

Throughout the weekend and into Sunday, tensions surfaced between the IDF and senior government officials. While politicians pushed to leverage the incident for domestic media impact publicly, military officials prefer to keep a low profile, concerned that any overreaction would play into the hands of activists aboard the ship Madleen, who have prepared for confrontation and plan to livestream the encounter on social media.

3 View gallery The pro-Palestinian flotilla ( Photo: Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images )

Political sources leaked details about the Navy’s preparations, particularly those involving the elite Shayetet 13 commando unit, which has been training to stop the vessel in international waters. The IDF has been tracking the boat by air and carrying out quiet jamming operations in recent days, according to officials. The goal is to halt the flotilla without violence, applying lessons learned from the deadly 2010 Mavi Marmara incident in which an Israeli naval raid on a Turkish-led flotilla attempting to breach the Gaza blockade resulted in the deaths of 10 activists, sparking global controversy.

“These activists aren’t coming to help Gazans—they want to create a media spectacle against Israel,” an IDF source said. “We must avoid playing into their hands. Just as we’ve quietly stopped previous flotillas, isolated the sailing zone and convinced them to turn back without using force, we’ll do the same this time. It’s no great heroism to show commandos overpowering a few provocative, anti-Israel activists. This can and should be resolved quietly.”

3 View gallery Greta Thunberg on board the Madleen ( Photo: Facebook )

Defense Minister Israel Katz took a harder line earlier Sunday, declaring that the vessel would not reach Gaza. “I have ordered all necessary measures to prevent it,” he said. Police confirmed that if Israeli forces take control of the ship, it will be towed to Ashdod Port.

“Israel will not allow anyone to break the naval blockade on Gaza—its primary aim is to prevent weapons from reaching Hamas,” Katz said. Addressing the activists, he added: “To Greta the antisemite and her Hamas propaganda-spouting friends—I say clearly: Turn back now. You will not reach Gaza. Israel will act against any attempt to break the blockade or assist terror groups—by sea, air or land.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the organization behind the voyage, dismissed the threats: “We will not be deterred. The world is watching,” it said in a statement. “The Madleen is a civilian, unarmed vessel sailing in international waters, carrying humanitarian aid and human rights defenders. Israel has no right to disrupt our efforts to reach Gaza.”

3 View gallery ( Photo: AP/Salvatore Cavalli Freedom Flotilla Coalition/via Reuters )

Flotilla participants have continued speaking to international media, framing their mission as peaceful and warning of possible escalation. Activist Yasmine Ajar told Qatar-based Al Araby TV: “We’re 160 miles (260 km) from Gaza. We don’t know when we’ll arrive.” She later posted a video claiming GPS interference. “If you don’t hear from us soon, it means communication has been cut,” she said.

In her interview, Ajar urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “end his war on Gaza instead of targeting us.” She added, “There are 12 activists on board, and we are optimistic about our mission. Israel won’t deter us or stop us from breaking the blockade. We were attacked in international waters four weeks ago, and no one reacted. The siege on Gaza continues because the world is watching. We say to the world: don’t worry about us—worry about the people of Gaza.”

Another passenger, Dr. Baptiste Andrée, told Al Jazeera: “Drones are flying overhead at high altitude for hours. We’re in constant contact with various parties, including the French Foreign Ministry. We’re carrying a symbolic amount of medical aid. Our demand is simple: end the blockade on Gaza.”