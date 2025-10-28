Terror attack foiled near Jenin: police commandos kill 3 terrorists, Air Force strikes hideout

Israeli security forces on Tuesday foiled a planned terror attack near Jenin, killing three terrorists in a combined ground and air operation, police said.
According to the statement, Yamam counterterrorism officers, acting on Shin Bet intelligence and supported by IDF troops, operated in the village of Qud in the Menashe Brigade area. The forces targeted a terror cell that had planned an attack and was linked to the terrorist network based in the Jenin refugee camp.
During the operation, the Yamam unit spotted the terrorists emerging from a hideout. Snipers opened fire, killing all three. Shortly afterward, the Israel Air Force struck the hideout to destroy the terror infrastructure, police said.
The IDF and Shin Bet confirmed that Israeli aircraft, acting on real-time intelligence, had carried out additional strikes in the area targeting other terrorists.
In a separate overnight operation, Israel Police and the IDF said that officers from the Shai District and Paratroopers Brigade troops under the Yehuda Brigade located two illegal weapons manufacturing workshops and arrested several suspects in Hebron and the nearby town of Dura.
The forces—soldiers from the 202nd Battalion along with Yasam and Yilp special police units—carried out the raid based on intelligence from Central Command and the Shai District. During the operation, troops found two workshops used to produce weapons.
In Dura, two main suspects were arrested on suspicion of inciting terrorism on social media and encouraging attacks against Israeli civilians. Police said cell phones used to post the incitement were confiscated.
The suspects were taken for questioning at the Hebron police station in the Yehuda District.