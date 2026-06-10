Trump says he is close to ordering new strikes on Iran amid stalled talks

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is close to ordering new strikes against Iranian power plants and bridges, warning that Tehran has taken too long to negotiate a deal and would “have to pay the price,” according to Fox News.
“Iran is all talk and no action,” Trump wrote in a social media post. “They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!”
Trump’s comments came as an official with knowledge of the situation told Reuters that Qatari negotiators traveled to Tehran Wednesday morning in an effort to finalize an agreement after consultations with the United States.
Representatives for the White House could not be immediately reached for comment on Trump’s post or the reported negotiators’ consultations and travel.