Trump says not clear Netanyahu will run in upcoming elections, remain in politics

Trump said it is an open question whether Bibi wants to stay in politics, ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl reported Tuesday night, writing in a post on X that he had spoken with the U.S. president on the matter.

Trump said it is an open question whether Bibi wants to stay in politics, ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl reported Tuesday night, writing in a post on X that he had spoken with the U.S. president on the matter.

Trump said it is an open question whether Bibi wants to stay in politics, ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl reported Tuesday night, writing in a post on X that he had spoken with the U.S. president on the matter.

“I don't know, he's had an amazing career. Does he want to continue? Because, you know he's a wartime prime minister. We will very shortly win the war one way or the other, and you know he's a wartime prime minister," Trump said, according to Karl.

“I don't know, he's had an amazing career. Does he want to continue? Because, you know he's a wartime prime minister. We will very shortly win the war one way or the other, and you know he's a wartime prime minister," Trump said, according to Karl.

“I don't know, he's had an amazing career. Does he want to continue? Because, you know he's a wartime prime minister. We will very shortly win the war one way or the other, and you know he's a wartime prime minister," Trump said, according to Karl.