Israel braces as Trump weighs next move on Iran amid Gulf escalation

Amid escalation in the Persian Gulf and Iranian fire toward the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, Israel is preparing for the possibility of an immediate resumption of war and the defense establishment is on high alert, including the mobilization of relevant reserve forces. However, officials say this readiness does not necessarily indicate that Israel assesses fighting will resume imminently. On the contrary, the assessment is that U.S. President Donald Trump is reluctant to reopen hostilities and still believes economic pressure on Iran is preferable at this stage to renewed combat.

Israeli assessments suggest Iran’s economy is in deep financial and social collapse. Prices are rising sharply, businesses are shutting down one after another, many workers are being laid off and internal pressure on the Tehran leadership is increasing. Some Israeli officials believe continuing the economic pressure imposed by Trump is a preferable and even more effective strategy than immediately resuming military action.

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U.S. officials, Israeli analysts say, were not surprised by Iran’s limited strike toward the UAE and effectively contained it. Tehran calculated that firing toward the UAE would not lead Washington to resume fighting, and that assessment appears to have been correct. U.S. officials said the attack did not cross the threshold that would justify returning to military operations.

At this stage, the U.S. continues its maritime pressure campaign and is moving ships through the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, U.S. forces are being reinforced in the Middle East as part of preparations for the possibility of renewed conflict. Meanwhile, every passing day increases economic pressure on Iran. Israeli officials believe that if Trump ultimately orders a renewed campaign and a strike wave aimed at “darkening Tehran,” the damage to Iran would be severe.

The Iranian military reportedly submitted another draft agreement to the U.S. It is unclear whether it is acceptable to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Israeli officials assess that divisions between Iran’s political leadership and IRGC will persist and that internal disputes in Tehran will continue to complicate decision-making. An Israeli official said, “The continued pressure is excellent. It is good for Israel and weakens Iran from within. It has a very strong impact inside Iran. That does not mean Trump will not eventually order renewed fighting, but for now he is achieving results without it.”

US Chief of Staff: Iran's attacks - below the threshold

In any case, whether fighting resumes or not, the IDF is prepared. Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said , “We are monitoring developments in the Persian Gulf closely and are prepared to respond with force against any attempt to harm Israel.” His remarks followed a CNN report that Israel and the U.S. are coordinating a further round of strikes in Iran targeting energy infrastructure and senior regime figures. According to the report, the goal is a “rapid pressure campaign on Iran to reach concessions in negotiations.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed. Officials in Abu Dhabi are signaling that they would prefer escalation and would favor renewed U.S. strikes against Iran.

Trump said: “We must not allow these crazies to have nuclear weapons.”

The escalation in the Gulf followed the start of a U.S. operation dubbed “Freedom of Navigation,” designed to escort tankers and civilian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and challenge the maritime blockade imposed by the IRGC on one of the world’s most important oil routes. Washington says commercial vessels escorted by U.S. Central Command have successfully crossed the strait. Tehran, however, insists its blockade has not been breached and that no vessel has crossed without its approval.

The IRGC navy warned all vessels intending to pass through the Strait of Hormuz that “the only safe route is the corridor previously announced by the Islamic Republic. Any deviation will be considered unsafe and will be met with a decisive response from the IRGC navy.” Later, Britain’s Maritime Trade Operations agency reported an attack on a cargo ship in the strait.

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At the same time, Iran’s state-linked PressTV reported that Tehran has developed and implemented “a new mechanism to assert sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.” According to the report, ships planning to pass receive email instructions on transit regulations and must comply and obtain permission before crossing. Iran denied firing toward the UAE and warned that any action from Emirati territory against Iranian islands, ports or coasts would be met with a “devastating response.”

Rubio said: “We do not fire unless we are fired upon first.” He added that the blockade alone costs Iran up to $500 million a day in lost revenue, and that 90% of Iran’s total trade has been halted, causing lasting damage to its oil infrastructure.

He also said Washington and Gulf states have drafted a UN Security Council resolution aimed at securing the Strait of Hormuz and protecting freedom of navigation. The proposal, developed under Trump’s direction with Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and Qatar, calls on Iran to stop attacking ships, laying naval mines and attempting to collect transit fees.

Trump said Iran knows what not to do to avoid violating the ceasefire

In Washington, officials are trying to project control but acknowledge the situation could spiral quickly. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the “Operation Freedom” mission is separate from the war with Iran and is limited to protecting civilian maritime traffic from Iranian aggression. “We are not seeking confrontation,” he said, but warned that if Iran continues attacking ships it will face “overwhelming firepower.”

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U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine also sought to reduce tensions, saying that since the ceasefire took effect nearly a month ago Iran has carried out multiple attacks on U.S. forces in the region, targeted merchant ships and seized tankers. He said these actions, including strikes toward the UAE and Oman, still remain below the threshold for renewed war, though the U.S. military is ready to act if Trump decides otherwise.

Trump has continued to oscillate between harsh threats and signals that he is not rushing toward renewed large-scale war. When asked what Tehran must do to violate the ceasefire, he said, “You will find out because I will tell you. They know what to do and more importantly they know what not to do.” He added that Iran wants a deal and repeated that he does not want to kill people.

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“They have almost no military left. Who wouldn’t want a deal?” Trump said. Asked about allowing Iran’s financial system to collapse, he replied, “I guess so because we are making it happen. I hope it collapses. I want to win.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said U.S. policy amounts to “maximum pressure” and insisted Iran will not accept unconditional demands. He said Iran is seeing increased U.S. military pressure and threats despite ongoing dialogue.

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According to a Wall Street Journal report, Trump is frustrated that maritime pressure and military threats have not forced Iran to concede on its nuclear program. Several options are on his desk, including strikes on remaining targets in Iran. U.S. and foreign officials have assessed he could authorize military action within days, though he still appears to prefer avoiding renewed bombing in favor of a negotiated outcome.