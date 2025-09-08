Banksy unveils mural at London’s High Court after mass arrests of Palestine Action activists

British street artist Banksy has painted a mural on London's High Court depicting a judge beating a protester, possibly in reaction to the arrest of hundreds of demonstrators supporting the banned group Palestine Action .

The artist, whose identity has never been confirmed, published pictures of the artwork on his Instagram page on Monday.

2 View gallery Security guards stand in front a screen covering a new mural by anonymous artist Banksy on the Royal Courts of Justice in London ( Photo: Reuters )

The stencilled mural shows a bewigged judge using a gavel to hit a protester holding a blood-splattered placard who has been knocked to the ground.

It was painted after almost 900 people were arrested at a demonstration in London on Saturday against Palestine Action's ban. That followed hundreds of other arrests of the group's supporters in recent weeks.

Britain banned, or proscribed, Palestine Action as a terrorist organization in July, making it a crime to belong to or support the group, after some of its members broke into a Royal Air Force base and damaged military planes.

2 View gallery Britain banned, or proscribed, Palestine Action as a terrorist organization ( Photo: Reuters/Carlos Jasso )

Britain's criminal and judicial system has come under attack from both sides of the political spectrum, with critics saying the right to peaceful protest is under threat.

Although Banksy never comments on his artwork, he has created previous work in support of Palestinian causes, including murals on the West Bank separation barrier, concentrated around Bethlehem.