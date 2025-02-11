Family receives sign of life from hostage twins Gali and Ziv Berman

Macabit Mayer, the aunt of Gali and Ziv Berman, the twins held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, announced on Tuesday that the family had received a sign of life from the two but didn't provide further detail.
"We’re trying to regulate our breathing on one hand, but we know whose hands they're in and how much danger their lives are in," she said. Gali and Ziv Berman, 27, from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, were abducted from their homes in the kibbutz.
On October 7, Gali insisted on going to Emily Damaris’s home, who was alone and later returned to Israel in the hostage deal's first handout alongside Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher. Gali and Ziv were born, raised and worked together, with testimonies suggesting they were likely held separately in captivity.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
"Gali is always very happy and sociable, with a charm that melts hearts. He’s very curious, tries everything and isn’t afraid of anything," his family and friends recounted. "He has determination. He doesn’t give up until he succeeds at something. He can fix everything, assemble anything at home."
The family also talked about Ziv, saying, "He’s the firstborn of the twins – or at least that’s what he makes sure to remind Gali all the time. He loves the high life, can spend thousands of shekels on shopping and has a collection of shoes and perfumes. He’s a kid who knows how to enjoy life. He’s always working and takes every possible shift."