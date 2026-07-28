IDF downs drone near Jordan border for second straight day; origins remain unknown

The Israeli Air Force intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle detected near the Jordanian border on Tuesday morning, the IDF said.

“The aircraft did not cross into Israeli territory, and the source of the launch is under investigation,” the military said, adding that no alerts were activated in accordance with policy.

Interception over Jordan filmed near Eilat

The interception marked the second consecutive day that the Air Force had downed drones near the Jordanian border.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Monday, the IDF said it had intercepted two drones detected near the border between Israel and Jordan. Those aircraft also did not enter Israeli territory, and the military said their launch origin was being investigated.

The IDF has not yet disclosed where either Monday’s drones or the aircraft intercepted Tuesday were launched from.

Jordan also reported intercepting two drones over its territory on Monday.

About half an hour before the IDF announced Tuesday’s interception, a Red Alert siren sounded in Kibbutz Kissufim near the Gaza border. The military later said the alert had been triggered by a false identification.