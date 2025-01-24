'Cant defeat terror with defense': West Bank OP commanders say

Since the signing of the hostage deal and the cease-fire agreements in both the north and south, the West Bank has emerged as the IDF’s primary front . This shift is no coincidence, as just two days ago, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visited the area to oversee the Central Command's operations.

Since the launch of Operation "Iron Wall" on Tuesday, Israeli forces have eliminated over ten terrorists and arrested some 20 suspects.

IDF forces operate in Jenin ( Video: IDF )

One of the busiest units in the West Bank is the elite Duvdevan unit, which has also been involved in operations in Gaza and Lebanon. Speaking with Maj. M., the unit’s deputy commander, sheds light on the current mission in Jenin and the elimination of two key perpetrators of a deadly terror attack in Funduq .

“We had been tracking this cell for a long time, waiting for the right moment to close the circle,” Maj. M. said. “It was a bold and highly complex operation in a challenging area. We waited for them to make a mistake, and then we acted decisively.”

How long did it take to neutralize them? “The entire operation, from start to finish, lasted just a couple of minutes. The final stages took no more than one or two minutes. The area was filled with explosive devices, so precision was key. When other methods failed to force them out, we advanced engineering tools to collapse the house. We began by calling out to them, deploying drones, and allowing family members to persuade them to surrender. When all else failed, we escalated.”

3 View gallery IDF forces in Jenin ( Photo: IDF )

Did they exit through the main entrance? “Yes, they barricaded themselves inside the house, and we determined that advancing heavy engineering equipment was the only remaining option. During the operation, a soldier behind an armored vehicle was lightly injured. The gunfight lasted mere seconds, and the terrorists were killed just outside their doorway. They realized they were walking into an ambush. Their bodies were found with magazines for both short and long-range weapons. I’m glad we settled the score with two of the three leaders of this cell. It sends a clear message.”

How Iron Wall differs from previous operations

Maj. M. described the operation as more organized and informed than similar missions earlier in the year. “The ‘Summer Camps’ operation in August was one of the first major missions since the Second Intifada’s Operation Defensive Shield. Commanders and soldiers are now more experienced. While the tactics remain largely the same, we execute them with greater precision and coordination.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

So far, the IDF has neutralized three terrorists in the operation. Maj. M. highlighted that the primary motivation for the terrorists is ideology, making it a long-term challenge. “As long as their beliefs don’t change, this will continue. However, these operations show civilians that supporting terrorism doesn’t pay off. We’ve seen residents cursing the terrorists, similar to how Gazans have turned against Hamas.”

3 View gallery IDF troops operating in Jenin ( Photo: IDF )

With an estimated 100-200 armed terrorists operating in the region, how do they continue to survive? “Our mission is like mowing the grass. After ‘Summer Camps,’ we saw that when you’re not present and active, the threat slowly regrows. These operations are crucial to prevent another October 7 scenario in the West Bank. Offensive action is the only way to defeat terrorism—you can’t win by playing defense.”

Maj. M. addressed criticism surrounding an operation where the unit used a vehicle marked as an ambulance. “While I can’t comment on the specifics, I can say our unit commander is one of the most capable and ethical leaders I’ve worked with. Every decision is made after careful consideration and thorough analysis.”

A Broader perspective from the field

Lt. Col. (Res.) A., who oversees operations in the Menashe Brigade, provided additional context on the evolving situation in Jenin. He noted the challenges posed by terrorist rehabilitation during a 21-day absence by Israeli forces, allowing the terrorists to regroup. “Terrorist cells in Jenin have seen a significant escalation. We’ve located hundreds of explosive devices and weapons, and over 400 terrorists have been apprehended. While the state may view this as a secondary front, for us, it’s a central battleground.”

3 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

The commander highlighted a shift in terrorist tactics, including support from surrounding villages and refugee camps. However, he emphasized the ongoing IDF efforts to systematically dismantle the terrorist infrastructure, saying, “We are operating with a larger force, going house-to-house, not just based on intelligence. While we may not reach every house, the goal is to thoroughly sweep the camp and surrounding areas.”

Regarding the upcoming release of prisoners, including Zakaria Zubeidi , a prominent figure in Jenin, Lt. Col. A. expressed confidence in maintaining control. “They won’t be able to celebrate in the streets of Jenin. There might be gatherings in private homes, but there will be no public processions or displays of arms because they know we’re here, and they fear us.”