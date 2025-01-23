Jenin terrorist Zakaria Zubeidi expected to be released in next exchange

Zubeidi, a former commander of Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Jenin jailed for invilvement in multiple shooting attacks and attempted to escape Gilboa prison; IDF warns that if he engages in terrorism or posseses a firearm, would be targeted

Elisha Ben Kimon, Israel Moshkovitz|
Israeli officials anticipate that Zakaria Zubeidi, a former commander of Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Jenin, will be among the Palestinian prisoners freed in exchange for four Israeli hostages on Saturday.
The release, part of the second phase of a negotiated agreement, comes 477 days after the hostages were abducted to Gaza. Among those expected to return to Israel are Arbel Yehud and three female lookout soldiers.
2 View gallery
ארכיון 2009 זכריה זביידיארכיון 2009 זכריה זביידי
Palestinian terrorist Zakaria Zubeidi
(Photo: Amit Magal)
The IDF is preparing for Zubeidi’s release, given his symbolic status in Jenin, and will maintain intelligence surveillance over his activities. Officials have issued a clear warning: if Zubeidi or any other released prisoners engage in terrorism or possess weapons, they will be targeted.
Zubeidi was arrested in 2019 for involvement in multiple shooting attacks near Beit El. In September 2021, he made headlines after escaping from Gilboa Prison with five other Islamic Jihad inmates. He was recaptured five days later and sentenced to five years in prison. Zubeidi has previously spent extensive time in Israeli custody.
Zakaria Zubeidi captured after escaping prison
(Israel Police )

2 View gallery
ג'נין ג'נין
IDF forces operate in Jenin
(Photo: Jaafar Ashtiyeh/ AFP)
As part of the broader effort to address terrorist activities, the IDF launched Operation "Iron Wall" in Jenin earlier this week. Unlike previous operations, this mission aims to dismantle the city's entrenched terror infrastructure.
After a 20-day pause in military action due to Palestinian Authority efforts in the area, terrorists in Jenin had bolstered their capabilities. The IDF identified the growing threat and initiated the operation with aerial strikes and a deceptive opening maneuver. Ground forces, including engineering units, followed to conduct arrests and eliminate key targets.
The Central Command has established controlled exit and entry points for residents, directing movement while avoiding a full lockdown of the camp. This approach allows for population management while targeting terror activity.
