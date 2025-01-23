Jenin terrorist Zakaria Zubeidi expected to be released in next exchange

Israeli officials anticipate that Zakaria Zubeidi, a former commander of Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Jenin, will be among the Palestinian prisoners freed in exchange for four Israeli hostages on Saturday.
The release, part of the second phase of a negotiated agreement, comes 477 days after the hostages were abducted to Gaza. Among those expected to return to Israel are Arbel Yehud and three female lookout soldiers.
Zubeidi was arrested in 2019 for involvement in multiple shooting attacks near Beit El. In September 2021, he made headlines after escaping from Gilboa Prison with five other Islamic Jihad inmates. He was recaptured five days later and sentenced to five years in prison. Zubeidi has previously spent extensive time in Israeli custody.
As part of the broader effort to address terrorist activities, the IDF launched Operation "Iron Wall" in Jenin earlier this week. Unlike previous operations, this mission aims to dismantle the city's entrenched terror infrastructure.
After a 20-day pause in military action due to Palestinian Authority efforts in the area, terrorists in Jenin had bolstered their capabilities. The IDF identified the growing threat and initiated the operation with aerial strikes and a deceptive opening maneuver. Ground forces, including engineering units, followed to conduct arrests and eliminate key targets.
The Central Command has established controlled exit and entry points for residents, directing movement while avoiding a full lockdown of the camp. This approach allows for population management while targeting terror activity.