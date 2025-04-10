Nearly 1,000 former and reserve Air Force soldiers sign letter against continuing war

A protest letter signed by approximately 950 former and reserve Israeli Air Force personnel was published Thursday morning as a full-page ad in several national newspapers, despite warnings from IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir. Initial military reviews found that around 10% of the signatories are currently active reservists—most of them volunteers—while the rest are retired or no longer in service.

Among the prominent signatories are former IDF Chief of Staff Dan Halutz, former IAF Chief Maj. Gen. (res.) Nimrod Sheffer, Brig. Gen. (res.) Assaf Agmon, Maj. Gen. (res.) Gil Regev, and Brig. Gens. (res.) Relik Shafir and Amir Haskel.

In recent days, several dozen active reservists who had signed the letter have since withdrawn their names following conversations with their commanding officers. Still, the Air Force is closely monitoring the situation, with concern that additional serving members could join the initiative. For now, the IDF is not pursuing disciplinary measures, though the letter’s open expression of mistrust in the military leadership has led to a policy of not assigning tasks to those who declare they no longer believe in the mission’s legitimacy.

Within both the IDF General Staff and the Air Force, the letter has not been formally classified as an act of refusal or insubordination, since none of the signatories received direct orders they refused to obey, nor were they called up and declined to report. Rather, these are reservists going about their civilian lives who have yet to translate their protest into concrete actions. The IDF has therefore opted to continue engaging in dialogue rather than resorting to widespread punitive measures.

“We, reserve and former Air Force personnel, demand the immediate return of the hostages—even if it requires an immediate cessation of hostilities. At this time, the war serves primarily political and personal interests, not security ones. Continuation of the war doesn’t advance any of the declared goals of the war, and will bring about the deaths of the hostages, of IDF soldiers and innocent civilians, while further eroding the strength of the reserve forces.

“As has been proven in the past, only an agreement can return hostages safely, while military pressure mainly leads to the killing of hostages and the endangerment of our soldiers. We call on all citizens of Israel to mobilize for action and demand in every way: stop the fighting and bring the hostages home—now. Every day that passes endangers their lives. Every moment of hesitation is a disgrace.”

One of the pilots who helped draft the letter told Ynet, “This isn’t about refusal or defiance and isn’t directed at the military. It’s a clear call to the government: bring the hostages home—even at the cost of stopping the war.”

The letter raised concern among senior IDF officials even before its publication, particularly given its political tone and timing amid broader national tensions surrounding military service and civil protest. It was brought to the attention of Air Force leadership, and its initiators were summoned to a meeting with IAF Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar.

Prior to that, Bar held discussions with several former senior Air Force officials—including former IAF commanders Eliezer Shkedi, Dan Halutz, and Ido Nehushtan—in an effort to prevent the letter’s publication. Zamir joined one of the meetings, delivering a clear message: “Support Tomer Bar. Don’t repeat the mistakes of the past. I expect you to stand behind the Air Force.”

Zamir’s presence was intended to bolster Bar amid what he views as attempts to drag the Air Force into political protest. A senior General Staff official echoed that sentiment: “I expect former IAF commanders to back Tomer Bar, not to encourage refusal or pull the Air Force into political demonstrations,” the official said.