850 surge toward Palestinian state

Report: France may expel Israeli diplomats, limit Mossad presence if Jerusalem consulate closes

Paris weighing retaliation if Israel closes its Jerusalem consulate, including expelling diplomats and curbing Mossad activity, Le Figaro reports; move could backfire, as Mossad has long aided French intelligence in foiling terror plots on French soil

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
United Nations
UN General Assembly (UNGA)
Mossad
Palestinian State
Israeli embassy
Diplomats
France
France may retaliate by expelling Israeli diplomats if Israel follows through on threats to shut down the French consulate general in Jerusalem, a veteran French journalist reported Tuesday.
Georges Malbrunot, a correspondent for the French daily Le Figaro, wrote that Paris is preparing possible countermeasures after Israeli officials warned they could close the mission in protest of France’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state at the upcoming UN General Assembly session.
2 View gallery
French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: Yves HERMAN / AFP, Abir SULTAN / AFP)
According to Malbrunot, retaliation could also include reducing the number of Mossad operatives working in France, though he noted that Israeli embassy security in Paris would not be affected. The consulate, which has operated since 1843, handles services for Palestinians and some 25,000 French citizens living in west Jerusalem.
Closing the consulate would mark a significant escalation in Israel’s dispute with France. Malbrunot wrote that even considering limits on Mossad’s Paris station would be unprecedented, given the agency’s long-standing cooperation with France’s DGSE intelligence service. According to foreign reports, Mossad has supplied French authorities with intelligence that helped foil several Iranian plots on French soil, including a 2018 plan to attack an Iranian opposition rally near Paris.
2 View gallery
דדי ברנעדדי ברנע
Mossad Director David Barnea
(Photo: Ido Erez)
French President Emmanuel Macron announced in late July that he intends to recognize a Palestinian state during the UN gathering this month, even if Israel and Hamas reach a ceasefire before then. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the move as “a prize for terror.”
France has since been joined by several other Western nations signaling they too will back Palestinian recognition at the UN.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""