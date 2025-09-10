Report: France may expel Israeli diplomats, limit Mossad presence if Jerusalem consulate closes

Georges Malbrunot, a correspondent for the French daily Le Figaro, wrote that Paris is preparing possible countermeasures after Israeli officials warned they could close the mission in protest of

According to Malbrunot, retaliation could also include reducing the number of Mossad operatives working in France, though he noted that Israeli embassy security in Paris would not be affected. The consulate, which has operated since 1843, handles services for Palestinians and some 25,000 French citizens living in west Jerusalem.

