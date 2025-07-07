Negotiators report 'positive atmosphere' in Gaza talks, but no breakthrough yet

A new round of indirect negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza resumed Monday in the Qatari capital of Doha, but despite what was described as a positive atmosphere, no breakthrough was achieved, Arab media reported. The talks took place ahead of a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya and Qatar’s Al Araby networks both said the talks in Doha failed to produce progress, with Hamas reportedly insisting on including all its proposed amendments in the agreement. A second round of talks is underway, according to Al Araby.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Reuters )

Egypt’s Al-Rad channel reported that Israel is insisting humanitarian aid be channeled through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and is seeking to establish additional distribution centers. Sources quoted by the channel said the talks focused solely on the entry of aid and did not result in any advancement on other issues.

Qatar-based Al Jazeera reported that senior leaders from Palestinian factions believe there is growing potential for success in the indirect talks with Israel and that a ceasefire deal may soon be within reach. The network said these leaders believe joint mediation by Qatar and Egypt could prove effective this time.

Hamas has reportedly presented several key demands: a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, the removal of all restrictions on humanitarian aid, a comprehensive ceasefire and an end to what the group refers to as the blockade on more than 2 million Palestinians in the enclave.

According to Al Jazeera, Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza have conveyed additional demands to mediators. They are seeking inclusion of several clauses in a proposal presented earlier this year by Trump's Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff. The clauses include continued delivery of aid in sufficient quantities—outside of the GHF framework—opening the Rafah border crossing in both directions for the sick, wounded and emergency cases, clear guarantees for an end to hostilities and a defined timeline for an Israeli military withdrawal during a proposed 60-day truce.

Palestinian sources described the current round of negotiations to Al Jazeera as a “turning point,” marking the first time that factions believe a binding agreement that includes a ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal and international guarantees may be possible.