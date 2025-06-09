Nuclear talks on the verge of collapse? Trump, Netanyahu hold call ahead of security meeting

and stalled negotiations over a possible hostage deal, according to Israeli officials. Later Monday, Netanyahu was scheduled to convene a high-level meeting with senior defense and security officials to discuss Iran’s nuclear capabilities and possible responses.

Earlier in the day, Iran announced plans to present a counterproposal to the U.S. via Oman, which has been serving as a mediator. Five rounds of indirect negotiations have been held since April, but disagreements over Iran’s uranium enrichment activities have prevented progress.

Iran has rejected the latest American offer, insisting it will not abandon its right to enrich uranium. A spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the American proposal “lacked elements reflective of previous rounds” and described Tehran’s forthcoming offer as “reasonable, logical and balanced.” He urged Washington not to miss what he called “a real opportunity.” U.S. officials have called Iran’s position on enrichment a “red line.”

Late last month, Trump said he had advised Netanyahu against launching a military strike on Iran while diplomacy was ongoing. “I told him this would be inappropriate to do right now because we’re very close to a solution,” Trump said. “Of course, that could change at any moment.”

