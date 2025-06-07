'Musk? I’m busy with Iran': Trump threatens Tehran with military action if deal refused

President Donald Trump warned Friday night that the United States may launch a military strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities if Tehran rejects a new American proposal aimed at curbing its nuclear program.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the U.S. would not allow Iran to continue enriching uranium under any future agreement. His remarks came despite reports that the American proposal would permit low-level uranium enrichment for a transitional period.

“If they enrich, we’ll have to do it the other way — we’ll have no choice,” Trump said. “I don’t really want to do it, but we’ll have no choice. No enrichment.”

According to officials, Trump has thus far held off on allowing Israel to carry out a military strike on Iranian targets, concerned such a move could derail ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The president’s warning follows his call earlier this week for Tehran to quickly respond to the U.S. proposal. After a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin — who offered to mediate — Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that Iran was “dragging its feet on this critical matter,” and that Washington needed “a definitive answer very soon.”

Iranian officials have signaled opposition to the plan. Reuters reported that Tehran is preparing to reject the offer, citing a senior diplomat who called it a “non-starter,” saying Washington had not compromised on its demand that Iran halt uranium enrichment — the core issue in the talks.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered a speech Wednesday denouncing the U.S. offer, accusing Washington of trying to strip Iran of its sovereign right to enrich uranium. “Who are you to tell Tehran whether we should have a nuclear program?” Khamenei said, adding that without enrichment, Iran’s nuclear program would be “worthless.”

Meanwhile, Trump addressed his escalating feud with tech billionaire Elon Musk. He repeated a threat to cancel federal contracts with Musk’s companies, including SpaceX, but downplayed the personal nature of the conflict.

“Honestly, I’m so busy working on China, working on Russia, working on Iran — I’m working on so many things,” Trump said. “I don’t think about Elon. You know, I wish him all the best.”

Still, he suggested the U.S. could do without Musk’s businesses. “The U.S. can survive without almost anyone. Except me,” he said, adding he had no intention of speaking with Musk to resolve the dispute.

SpaceX operates the Dragon spacecraft, currently the only U.S. system transporting astronauts to the International Space Station. Musk had threatened to withdraw the Dragon from service during a social media spat with the president but later walked back the threat.

Separately, Trump signed a proclamation Thursday banning entry to the U.S. for citizens of 12 countries, including Iran, Afghanistan, and Somalia, citing national security concerns. The order, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, also imposes new restrictions on travelers from seven additional nations, such as Cuba, Venezuela and Laos.

The move revives key elements of the 2017 travel ban that targeted several Muslim-majority countries. This time, the administration says the measure has a firmer legal foundation, citing a Supreme Court ruling that supports the president’s authority on such matters.

Iran condemned the ban as discriminatory and accused Washington of harboring a “racist mentality.” Tehran said the order violated international law and reflected “deep hostility” toward Iranians and Muslims.

The proclamation follows a terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, in which an Egyptian national living in the U.S. illegally injured 15 pro-Israel demonstrators with Molotov cocktails . Egypt was not included in the travel restrictions.