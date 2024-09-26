Hamas massacre to be celebrated in Spain as Israel unable to sway public opinion

Several Spanish organizations, some funded by Iran, are set to hold events across the country on October 6 and 7 to celebrate Hamas’ attack on Israel. Spain’s postal workers union decided to go on Strike on October 9 to protest “Israeli aggression,” while failing to mention the massacre that took place across southern Israel before the war began.
Israel's embassy in Madrid has appealed to the relevant Spanish authorities to cancel a planned parade by the Masar Badil organization, affiliated with Hamas, celebrating Hamas’ atrocities in the city. Despite the embassy's efforts, the parade is still set to take place.
Senior officials noted that the embassy is tirelessly working to counter the Palestinian narrative and ensure Israel’s voice is heard — both among official figures in the government and opposition and with the Spanish public.
Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas was received with full honors in Spain this week, including in a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Sanchez promised that a bilateral meeting between Spain and the PA would take place soon following a major international conference held nearly two weeks ago with foreign ministers from Arab and European countries participating aimed at promoting the two-state solution.
The only country not invited to the event was Israel, which is perceived as irrelevant to the process by the current Spanish government. The Foreign Ministry chose to avoid a direct attack on Spain and instead focused criticism on the European Union's Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell, who’s due to end his term in late October.
Israel itself seems largely absent from the Spanish arena amid the anti-Israel sentiment present there and its voice is barely heard. It's not that Israel lacks friends in Spain or people willing to help, but with the embassy operating without an ambassador since May, following Spain’s recognition of a Palestinian state, bringing Israel’s perspective to the media or initiating meetings with senior Spanish officials has hit snags.
Sources familiar with Israel-Spain relations say that inaction only strengthens the anti-Israel stance and creates the impression that Israel has given up on Spain. Israel’s ambassador to Spain Rodica Radian, who was recalled in May, has since retired. Her replacement, Zvi Vapni, is waiting for the government to decide if and when he should leave to take up his post.
Spain isn’t only a popular tourist destination for Israelis, but also the fourth-largest economy in the European Union. Its economy is thriving, and it has maintained significant business and economic ties with Israel which have been mutually beneficial but are now at risk due to the increasingly hostile stance in the country.
"Israel's frustration with Spain's recent conduct is understandable and justified, but now is the time to resume action, send an ambassador back to Madrid and take a firm and aggressive stance to counter the ongoing deterioration in relations. We must not lose Spain, and to prevent that, we need to operate at full capacity in the country," sources said.