Trump offers Elise Stefanik job as US ambassador to UN, report

President-elect Donald Trump has offered Republican Representative Elise Stefanik the job as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, CNN reported on Sunday, citing two unnamed sources. Reuters earlier reported that Stefanik, a fierce Trump ally, was under consideration for the role.
"President-Elect Trump will begin making decisions on who will serve in his second Administration soon. Those decisions will be announced when they are made," Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for Trump-Vance team said in an emailed statement, without confirming or denying the CNN report.
Stefanik could not be immediately reached.
She was the most prominent lawmaker during hearings held with the presidents of prestigious American universities in including Harvard, over their failing to adequately respond to antisemitism and anti-Israel conduct on their campuses
An article in Politico claimed Stefanik had criticized the UN repeatedly over "its antisemitism" and just last month said the U.S. should consider its funding of the international body following the move by the Palestinian Authority to bring an ouster of Israel from membership.
Trump said on Saturday that former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be asked to join his administration.
Haley served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump during his previous term and had endorsed Trump for president despite having criticized him harshly when she ran against him in the party primaries.
Trump is meeting with potential candidates to serve in his administration before his Jan. 20 inauguration as president.
Reuters reported Friday that Trump met with prominent investor Scott Bessent, who is a potential U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee.
