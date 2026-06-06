IDF soldiers Capt. Shahar Gamla, Sgt. Ohad Yaari killed in separate incidents in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday evening cleared for publication the deaths of Capt. Shahar Gamla, 24, of Natur in the southern Golan Heights, an officer in the Egoz commando unit, and Sgt. Ohad Yaari, 21, of Rehovot, a soldier in the Givati Brigade.

Gamla was critically wounded in a Hezbollah FPV drone attack in Lebanon overnight Thursday-Friday. He was evacuated to a hospital and died on Saturday. Yaari was killed in an accidental discharge incident that is expected to be investigated by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division.

2 View gallery Capt. Shahar Gamla (left), Sgt. Ohad Yaari (right) ( צילום: דובר צה"ל )

The Golan Regional Council said Gamla, originally from the community of Keshet, was the son of Yishai and Leah and the older brother of Rotem and Nitzan.

"Shahar's roots were deeply planted in the soil of the Golan Heights that he loved," the council said. "The family chose to donate his organs, allowing Shahar to continue saving the lives of others. At this difficult time, the Golan community embraces Leah, Yishai and the children, the extended family in Keshet and the community of Natur. The council and all of the Golan salute the IDF's male and female soldiers who continue, even now, to defend the state."

Golan Regional Council head and family friend Uri Kellner added: "Since Oct. 7, Shahar fought wherever the State of Israel needed him, with courage, determination and a deep sense of mission. This is a noble and courageous family that is present wherever the state needs it, with humility and without seeking attention."

Rehovot Mayor Matan Dil said: "Ohad is survived by his parents, Naama and David, and his three brothers, Moshe, Amitai and Dvir. Alongside the national loss and the pain felt by an entire people, Ohad's death is also a deeply personal and painful loss for me. The Yaari family, dear friends who are close to my heart, are my personal friends. Since receiving the devastating news, my heart refuses to believe it, and there are no words that can express the depth of the pain and the magnitude of the loss."

Fighting in Lebanon

Despite the announcement that a ceasefire arrangement in Lebanon would be implemented overnight Wednesday-Thursday, fighting between the IDF and Hezbollah has continued in recent days.

Under understandings reached through U.S. mediation, Israel has refrained from carrying out strikes in Beirut, while officials await Hezbollah's response. Hezbollah has already rejected the proposed ceasefire agreement.

Meanwhile, fighting in Lebanon has continued. On Saturday morning, a drone exploded near Israeli forces in Lebanon without causing casualties. At the same time, two Lebanese army officers and a soldier were killed in a strike on a vehicle near the village of Tebnit in the Nabatieh area.

2 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

The IDF said the incident was under investigation and that there had been no coordination with the Lebanese army, which was operating in an area where Hezbollah is active.

Lebanese media also reported strikes in the Tyre and Sidon areas, claiming that six people were killed in one of the attacks. Under the proposed understandings, the ceasefire would take effect only after Hezbollah halts its attacks and withdraws its operatives from the area south of the Litani River.

In the meantime, Hezbollah continues to launch rockets, drones and explosive drones at Israeli forces operating in Lebanon. On Friday, the group also fired surface-to-air missiles at Israeli Air Force aircraft.

Earlier, two IDF officers were seriously wounded and the commander of the Givati Reconnaissance Unit was lightly wounded in two separate incidents. In one, Gamla was wounded by an explosive drone. In another, an officer was seriously wounded and the reconnaissance unit commander lightly wounded during an encounter with terrorists.

In a separate incident on Thursday, Capt. Eitan Shmuel Lamberg , 21, of Moshav Mishmar HaShiv'a, was killed north of the Litani River. Lamberg, an armored corps officer in the 75th Battalion, was struck by an anti-tank missile fired at his tank. He was killed while serving with the Golani Brigade combat team and became the 16th Israeli service member killed since the start of the declared "ceasefire" period in Lebanon.

At the same time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to "give diplomacy a chance," despite pressure from some members of the security cabinet.

Israeli officials say Hezbollah's rate of fire has declined, while the Lebanese government conveyed messages to Washington over the weekend saying it needs several more days to reach internal understandings with the terrorist organization.

During a cabinet meeting Thursday night, Netanyahu made clear that there is still no agreement because Hezbollah opposes it, and that any agreement would first be brought to ministers for approval.

Ministers voiced strong opposition to the proposal during the discussion and urged Netanyahu to tell President-elect Donald Trump "no" and instead order the IDF to expand military operations in Lebanon and disarm Hezbollah.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir told ministers that the military is prepared to expand operations beyond the Beaufort Ridge area but would act according to the directives of the political leadership.