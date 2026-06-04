Capt. Eitan Shmuel Lamberg killed in southern Lebanon as Hezbollah launches attack after ceasefire deal

The IDF on Thursday evening cleared for publication that Capt. Eitan Shmuel Lemberg, 21, of Mishmar HaShiv'a, a tank officer in the 75th Battalion, was killed in combat in southern Lebanon.
The incident occurred at around 4 p.m., when a terrorist operative fired an anti-tank missile at a tank belonging to the Golani Brigade combat team operating in southern Lebanon, north of the Litani River. Immediately following the attack, the IDF carried out airstrikes and artillery fire against Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area.
The deadly incident came after the U.S. State Department announced overnight between Wednesday and Thursday that, following another round of talks between Israel and Lebanon mediated by the United States, the sides had agreed to "implement a ceasefire."
According to the U.S. statement, the parties agreed to move forward with the establishment of "pilot zones" in which the Lebanese Armed Forces would assume control and where Hezbollah would have no presence.
The statement also noted that the ceasefire agreement was contingent on Hezbollah halting its attacks and ensuring that "all of its operatives withdraw from the area south of the Litani River." The Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar, which is not affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that "Israeli airstrikes ceased immediately after the statement was published."
On Thursday morning, hours after the American announcement, drone infiltration alerts were activated in two locations in the Galilee. At 5:54 a.m., an alert sounded in Arab al-Aramshe in the Western Galilee, and three minutes later another alert was activated in Kfar Yuval near the Lebanese border.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu updated ministers during a meeting of the security cabinet held this week on the decision to pursue a ceasefire in Lebanon. He did not provide details and the tense discussion that followed exposed sharp disagreements.
Defense Minister Israel Katz opposed the initiative, while the IDF was also reportedly unenthusiastic and proposed a broader, more comprehensive plan. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called the move "a serious mistake" and said Israel should tell U.S. President Donald Trump "no." In contrast, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri backed Netanyahu and said Israel should proceed with the ceasefire.