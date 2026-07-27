Ahead of Netanyahu meeting, 600 former security officials press Trump on settler violence

Nearly 600 former senior officials from the IDF, Mossad, Shin Bet and Foreign Ministry have appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene urgently against what they describe as “acts of terrorism by Jewish settlers” in the West Bank.

They warned that the violence could produce consequences “even more catastrophic than the Hamas atrocities of October 7 and their multifront aftermath.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump ( Photo: Jim WATSON / AFP )

In a letter sent to the White House on Sunday, ahead of Trump’s meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , the former officials urged the president to intervene personally and pressure Israel to stop the violence.

“Terror is terror is terror,” they wrote.

“No one but you, Mr. President, can prevent this disaster,” wrote members of Commanders for Israel’s Security, the organization behind the letter. “We sincerely hope that you will use your upcoming meeting with our prime minister to deliver a firm and unequivocal message on this matter.”

They argued that continued violence, alongside policies intended to “strangle the Palestinian Authority economically and otherwise,” would undermine Israeli security, destabilize the wider region and obstruct diplomatic initiatives being advanced by Trump.

According to the signatories, settler violence could eliminate the possibility of advancing Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza, damage his ambition to expand the Abraham Accords and even prompt countries that have already signed the agreements to reconsider their relations with Israel.

“This course threatens to destroy Israel’s security, damage American interests and shatter regional stability,” they warned.

The letter was sent to the White House and other senior figures close to Trump, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Vehicles, homes and mosque torched in West Bank

Among the senior security officials who signed it were former Mossad director Danny Yatom, former Shin Bet director Ami Ayalon and the organization’s chairman, retired Maj. Gen. Matan Vilnai, who previously served as deputy IDF chief of staff and home front defense minister.

The former officials also directly accused members of Netanyahu’s government of contributing to the violence.

“It is no secret that certain members of our current government are orchestrating much of this chaos,” they wrote.

They said those ministers provide protection to supporters whom the letter described as “armed and driven by messianic impulses,” effectively preventing meaningful law enforcement against them.

According to the signatories, the situation has placed the current heads of Israel’s security establishment in an almost impossible dilemma: whether to follow their professional judgment and duty, which require firm law enforcement, or obey the directives of the political leadership, as required in a democracy.

They wrote that Israel’s security agencies are highly capable of confronting Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist organizations in the West Bank, but face severe limitations when acting against Jewish terrorism.

“While our security agencies excel at confronting Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist organizations in the West Bank, they are severely constrained when it comes to Jewish terrorists,” the letter said.

Commanders for Israel’s Security describes itself as Israel’s largest movement of retired generals and colonels, alongside former senior officials from Mossad, Shin Bet, the police, the National Security Council and the diplomatic service.

The organization has nearly 600 members and supports security separation from the Palestinians and progress toward a two-state solution within a regional framework.

In closing, the former officials urged Trump not to treat their warning as a theoretical scenario.

“The trend is clear and the evidence is visible,” they wrote. “We must not be caught unprepared again.”