US intel: Khamenei opposed son Mojtaba as successor; report says he was flown to Russia

U.S. intelligence officials have informed President Donald Trump and a small circle of senior advisers that Iran’s late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei opposed the possibility of his son Mojtaba succeeding him, according to several sources familiar with the matter who spoke to CBS.

The intelligence assessment was shared with Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and other senior officials following the killing of Khamenei in the opening strike of the war.

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According to the intelligence analysis, Khamenei himself was concerned about the prospect of his son eventually taking power, believing Mojtaba was not particularly capable and unfit to lead. Intelligence gathered by U.S. officials also indicated that the elder Khamenei was aware of what were described as problems in his son’s personal life, sources in the administration, intelligence community and people close to the president told CBS.

In private conversations, Trump told associates he was not certain the intelligence about Mojtaba Khamenei ultimately mattered, saying Iran currently appears to lack clear leadership and suggesting the younger Khamenei may even have been killed.

The White House believes Iran is effectively being run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps , according to people familiar with the discussions.

The United States has also offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on the whereabouts of Mojtaba Khamenei and nine other senior Iranian officials.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed reports that Mojtaba Khamenei was injured in the strike that killed his father.

“The leader is completely healthy, in control of the situation and present in the arena,” Araghchi said in an interview with the Qatari outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed. “The message he delivered Thursday was very strong. Not only the leadership, but all state institutions are stable and everything is under control.”

Separately, the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida reported — without confirmation from other sources — that Mojtba Khamenei was secretly flown to Moscow aboard a Russian military aircraft for medical treatment.

According to the report, which cited a senior source close to the leadership, he underwent a successful operation in Moscow and is now receiving care at a private hospital located at one of the Russian president’s residences.

The report claimed Mojtaba Khamenei was wounded during the first wave of airstrikes on Iran on Feb. 28 and that continued Israeli and U.S. attacks made it difficult for him to receive treatment inside Iran.