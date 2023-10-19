Israeli high-tech initiative tries to block Hamas fundraising during war

Israeli tech entrepreneurs and technologists working in finance formed an initiative to disrupt a Hamas drive to raise funds, messages appeared on phones around the word, asking for donations to help Hamas and Gaza, using fictitious names.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

"We realized where we had a relative advantage, and where we can most help in the fight against terror," members of the initiative said. They claimed to have successfully closed dozens of accounts affiliated with Hamas and set to transfer millions of dollars.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Police )

The initiative found that terror groups were able to raise millions in donations, every week since the fighting began and with the help of fake news, even managed to raise hundreds of millions of dollars.

A who had served in a combat unit in the IDF said that since Hamas and Hezbollah were limited in their ability to use the banking systems, because of their designation as terrorist entities, they use new methods such as crypto, Revolut, Zelle and PayPal to move receive and transfer funds that are often used to purchase arms and military equipment.

He added that terror groups launch online crowdfunding campaigns spread around the word that mostly do not try to hide the fact that the money will go to Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terror groups.

2 View gallery A list of companies, entities and organizations alleged to be involved in funding Hamas ( . )