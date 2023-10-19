British prime minister arrives in show of solidarity

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Israel on Thursday morning to demonstrate the UK's support for Israel.
"Above all, I'm here to express my solidarity with the Israeli people. You have suffered an unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism and I want you to know that the United Kingdom and I stand with you," he said after he landed at the Ben Gurion International Airport. "Every civilian death is a tragedy. And too many lives have been lost following Hamas' horrific act of terror."
After meeting with family members of some who were abducted by the Hamas terrorists to Gaza Sunak said in a post "To have a child taken from you is a parent’s worst nightmare. Working with our partners, we’re determined to secure the release of the hostages taken by Hamas terrorists."
Sunak is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Issac Herzog.
"Sunak will share his condolences for the loss of life in Israel and Gaza as a result of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Gaza-based Palestinian Hamas gunmen," his office said. He said ahead of his trip.
He is expected to meet with regional leaders after leaving Israel.