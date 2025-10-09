Final Gaza strike before cease-fire? Four Hamas terrorists killed in building attack

Palestinian sources claimed dozens were killed or wounded in one of the strikes, which hit a residential building. Initial reports suggested Israel had targeted a senior Hamas figure, but later indications were that the strike aimed to eliminate two Hamas operatives present at the site.

terrorist cell in northern Gaza that “posed an immediate threat to nearby Israeli forces.” According to Gaza’s Civil Defense, four people were killed in the attack in the Sabra neighborhood, while 40 others remained missing and were feared trapped under the rubble. Dozens more were injured.

Meanwhile, Hamas leader in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya, who led the group’s delegation to the cease-fire talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, said the organization had received guarantees confirming the war’s end.

“The world was astonished by the sacrifice, resilience, and patience of the people of Gaza,” al-Hayya said in a speech to Gazans coinciding with the end of Israel’s cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. The government session, originally planned to begin immediately afterward, was postponed to 10 p.m.

