Final Gaza strike before cease-fire? Four Hamas terrorists killed in building attack

Palestinian sources claimed dozens were killed or wounded in one of the strikes, which hit a residential building. Initial reports suggested Israel had targeted a senior Hamas figure, but later indications were that the strike aimed to eliminate two Hamas operatives present at the site.
The IDF confirmed it struck a Hamas terrorist cell in northern Gaza that “posed an immediate threat to nearby Israeli forces.” According to Gaza’s Civil Defense, four people were killed in the attack in the Sabra neighborhood, while 40 others remained missing and were feared trapped under the rubble. Dozens more were injured.
Hamas leader: “We received guarantees — the war is completely over”
“The world was astonished by the sacrifice, resilience, and patience of the people of Gaza,” al-Hayya said in a speech to Gazans coinciding with the end of Israel’s cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. The government session, originally planned to begin immediately afterward, was postponed to 10 p.m.
“On the anniversary of the October 7 battle, we salute the martyrs among our leaders—Haniyeh, al-Arouri, Sinwar, and Deif,” he said, naming Hamas figures killed in Israeli strikes. “We tell the heroes of the resistance: as you were men in battle, you were also men at the negotiating table. The enemy committed massacre after massacre and repeatedly obstructed mediation efforts, but we continued negotiating and made every effort to end the war.”
Al-Hayya added that Hamas had “responsibly engaged” with U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan, submitting a response that “serves our people and prevents further bloodshed.”
He said the deal marks “the end of the war and aggression against the Palestinian people and the start of implementing a permanent cease-fire.”
“The agreement includes the entry of aid, the opening of the Rafah crossing, and a prisoner exchange,” al-Hayya said. “We received guarantees from the mediators and from the U.S. administration, and all confirmed that the war has completely ended. We will continue working with all national and Islamic forces to complete the next steps.”