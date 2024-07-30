Billionaire James Packer says friendship with Netanyahu 'stronger than ever'

Australian entrepreneur whose name was tied to lawsuit against Netanyahu tells local news outlet about his private dinner with the prime minister during his US visit  

Itamar Eichner|
Australian billionaire James Packer said in an exclusive interview published in Australian news outlet The Nightly that his friendship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "stronger than ever."
Packer, who is mentioned in Case 1000 as allegedly providing Netanyahu with cigars and champagne worth 700,000 shekels, alongside businessman Arnon Milchan, confirmed to the outlet that he attended an intimate dinner in Washington with Netanyahu, his wife Sara and the prime minister's eldest son.
2 View gallery
ג'יימס פאקרג'יימס פאקר
James Packer
(Photo: AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
During his stay in Washington and Florida, Netanyahu met with U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Donald Trump, among others. Packer, who was one of Netanyahu's guests during his speech in Congress, sat in the VIP gallery. The Australian newspaper reported that after the speech, Packer dined with Netanyahu at the Watergate Hotel, where the prime minister was staying.
According to the report, Packer previously expressed hope he could renew his long-standing friendship with Netanyahu. “Yes I shared Shabbat with the Prime Minister, Sara, Yair and some of their friends, it was a special night and our friendship is stronger than ever,” he told The Nightly.
The Australian newspaper noted that this was the first time in eight years that Netanyahu and Packer had met, after the prime minister was instructed to stop meeting with the billionaire due to the investigation that led to the indictments in Case 1000. Packer, who isn’t accused in the case, was one of Netanyahu's guests of honor last week during his speech in Congress.
2 View gallery
Packer and Sara Netanyahu Packer and Sara Netanyahu
Packer and Sara Netanyahu
(Photo: Getty Images)
The billionaire previously lived in Israel and owns a luxurious villa near Netanyahu's private residence in Caesarea. In an earlier interview with the Australian newspaper, Packer said he hoped to renew his friendship with Netanyahu. He then expressed doubt Netanyahu would remain in his position as Israel’s prime minister.
" He’s obviously got to take some of the blame for security failures that occurred," Packer said in his previous interview following the October 7 massacre. "I doubt he will be prime minister a year from now, but I hope to rekindle my friendship with him in the future."
